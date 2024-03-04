Newsnews
Instagram Introduces Ability To Edit Direct Messages And Pin Chats

Written by: Wrennie Whitesell | Published: 5 March 2024
Instagram has recently announced a new feature that allows users to edit their direct messages within 15 minutes of sending them. Additionally, users will soon have the option to pin up to three messaging threads to the top of their inbox.

Key Takeaway

Instagram introduces the ability to edit direct messages within 15 minutes of sending them and pin up to three messaging threads to the top of the inbox, enhancing the overall messaging experience for users.

Editing Direct Messages

The new feature enables users to rectify typos or modify the content of their messages if needed. To edit a message, users can press and hold the message and select the “edit” option from the dropdown menu. Once a message is edited, a label stating “Edited” will appear on the purple text bubble, notifying the recipient of the change. This functionality is reminiscent of Apple’s edit feature for iMessage, which was introduced nearly two years ago.

Pin Chats to the Top

Users will soon be able to pin a chat to the top of their inbox by swiping left or tapping and holding the chat, and then selecting “pin.” This feature allows for quick access to frequently visited chats and can also serve as a reminder to revisit specific conversations at a later time.

Instagram has also recently enabled the option for users to turn off read receipts for all chats or specific ones. This can be done by accessing account settings, tapping “Messages and story replies,” and toggling off the “Show read receipts” button. The company initially tested this feature in November.

Furthermore, users can now save their favorite stickers in DMs for easy access. By pressing and holding the desired sticker, users can save it for future use, making it conveniently accessible at the top of the stickers section.

Enhancing Messaging Experience

With these new features, Instagram aims to provide a more seamless and user-friendly messaging experience, potentially encouraging users to engage with friends and family through its platform rather than using competing messaging services.

