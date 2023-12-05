Newsnews
Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Between Instagram And Facebook

Written by: Francisca Brodeur | Published: 5 December 2023
Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has decided to discontinue the cross-messaging feature between these two platforms. The company quietly updated its support pages, stating that users will no longer be able to message their Facebook contacts from Instagram. The feature is set to shut down in mid-December, although an exact date has not been mentioned.

Key Takeaway

Meta will no longer support cross-messaging between Instagram and Facebook, starting mid-December. While existing chats on Instagram will still be accessible, users will not be able to initiate new conversations with their Facebook contacts. The precise reason for discontinuing this feature is not provided, but it is speculated that it might be influenced by regulatory requirements and other developments in the messaging landscape.

Changes in Cross-Platform Messaging

According to the updated support page, users will lose the ability to initiate new cross-platform conversations. However, existing chats on Instagram will still be accessible in a read-only format. It is worth noting that Meta introduced the cross-platform messaging feature in 2020, allowing users to seamlessly communicate between the two social media platforms. Over the years, the feature has evolved with additions such as group chats.

Reasons for Discontinuation

Meta has not explicitly stated the reason for discontinuing cross-platform messaging. However, it is speculated that the decision might be influenced by the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This regulation requires large messaging apps to be interoperable with one another, ensuring user convenience and competition in the market.

In September, it was reported that Meta-owned WhatsApp was working on an interoperability feature, as it was spotted with a “third-party chats” screen by the blog WABetaInfo. Additionally, Meta has previously announced its plans to enable end-to-end encryption for Messenger users by default. Once this rollout is complete, Instagram DMs were also expected to receive this encryption protection. However, it is unclear if the discontinuation of cross-platform messaging is directly related to these developments.

Enhancing User Control

As a separate initiative, Meta has agreed to revamp its account center to grant users greater control over cross-site activities. This action follows the direction of the German antitrust body, which called for increased user autonomy in June.

