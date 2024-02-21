Newsnews
Meta Tests Cross-Posting Feature From Facebook To Threads

Written by: Nevsa Burkes | Published: 22 February 2024
Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly testing a new cross-posting feature that would allow Facebook users to simultaneously post content to Threads, a competing platform. This move could potentially streamline the content creation process for users and further integrate Threads into Meta’s app ecosystem.

Key Takeaway

Meta is testing a cross-posting feature that would enable Facebook users to share content on Threads, potentially streamlining the content creation process and integrating Threads more closely into Meta’s app ecosystem.

Testing the Cross-Posting Feature

The cross-posting feature is currently being tested on a limited basis, exclusively on iOS and excluding the EU. Users participating in the test can share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads, offering a more seamless experience for content creators who frequently share updates across multiple platforms.

Potential Impact on Threads

If the test is eventually rolled out more broadly, the cross-posting feature could significantly increase the volume of posts available on Threads. This integration with Facebook’s extensive user base, which currently reaches 3.98 billion users, has the potential to bolster Threads’ app and user engagement.

Previous Cross-Posting Initiatives

Meta previously introduced cross-posting capabilities between Facebook and Instagram, as well as between Stories on the two platforms. The company’s launch of Threads, its Twitter/X competitor, also leveraged its existing social networks to rapidly expand the new service’s user base.

User Concerns and Feedback

While the cross-posting feature presents opportunities for content creators, it has also raised concerns among users. Some individuals have expressed apprehension about their posts being automatically shared across platforms, potentially compromising their desired level of privacy and audience targeting. In response to user feedback, Meta introduced options to disable automatic sharing by default, addressing some of the initial concerns.

