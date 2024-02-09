instagram-and-threads-to-stop-proactively-recommending-political-content

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Threads, has announced a significant shift in its approach to political content recommendation. The company has revealed that it will no longer proactively suggest political posts to users by default on both Instagram and Threads. This decision is aimed at reducing the presence of political content in users’ feeds and explore sections, similar to the approach already implemented on Facebook.

Changes in Recommendation Approach

Meta has already reduced the amount of political content in various sections of Facebook, and it now plans to extend this approach to Instagram and Threads in the lead-up to the U.S. 2024 elections. The changes will impact areas such as Instagram Reels, Instagram Explore, and the In-Feed Recommendations across both platforms. By implementing these changes, Meta aims to differentiate Threads from platforms like Twitter, which are known for being hubs of political debate and real-time news.

Impact on Content Recommendation

It’s important to note that while Meta’s changes will affect the recommendation of political content, they will not alter how content from accounts that users already follow is displayed. Content from accounts that are not eligible for recommendation, such as political news or social topics, will still reach their followers through the Feed and Stories, but it will no longer be proactively recommended to non-followers.

User Controls and Account Status Feature

Professional accounts on Instagram will have access to an Account Status feature to check their eligibility status for content recommendation. They will also be able to request a review if they disagree with Instagram’s decision on a piece of content or choose to stop posting political content to regain eligibility for recommendation. Additionally, users who wish to see political content recommendations can enable this feature in their settings on both Instagram and Threads.

Regulatory Implications and Rollout

Meta’s decision to remove politics from recommendation surfaces and provide users with the option to enable it reflects the company’s efforts to address concerns about the amplification of hate and misinformation on its platforms. This move could also serve to appease lawmakers who are considering regulations for Big Tech companies with significant influence. Meta has stated that these changes will be rolled out gradually to Instagram and Threads users to ensure a smooth transition, without specifying a definitive timeline for full availability.