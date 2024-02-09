fisker-ocean-owners-report-sudden-power-loss-and-brake-problems

Internal documents reveal that Fisker Ocean SUV owners have been experiencing sudden power loss and brake issues for several months. The company has confirmed these incidents and claims to have addressed most of the issues with software updates. However, the problems extend beyond power loss, with reports of braking malfunctions, key fob issues, seat sensor problems, and the SUV’s front hood unexpectedly flying up at high speeds.

Key Takeaway Fisker Ocean SUV owners have reported multiple issues, including sudden power loss and brake problems, leading to legal action and customer dissatisfaction.

Challenges for Fisker

Fisker’s journey with the Ocean SUV has been tumultuous, with delays in the vehicle’s launch and ongoing software challenges. Despite delivering around 4,900 Oceans in 2023, the company is facing financial strain due to the need to address these quality issues while striving to increase sales.

A Familiar Road

This is not Henrik Fisker’s first foray into automotive entrepreneurship. His previous venture, Fisker Automotive, faced bankruptcy in 2013 due to quality issues with its plug-in hybrid sports car, the Fisker Karma. The current challenges with the Ocean SUV echo the difficulties faced by young companies in the automotive industry.

Customer Response

Several Ocean owners have taken legal action against Fisker, citing violations of warranty and a range of issues encountered with their vehicles. The reported problems, including power loss, brake malfunctions, and key fob issues, have caused anxiety and frustration for some customers.