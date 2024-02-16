Newsnews
News

Fisker’s Ocean SUV Under Second Investigation By NHTSA After Rollaway Complaints

Written by: Cassondra Trombley | Published: 17 February 2024
fiskers-ocean-suv-under-second-investigation-by-nhtsa-after-rollaway-complaints
News

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a second investigation into Fisker’s Ocean SUV following reports of the vehicle rolling away unexpectedly. This comes after the agency received four complaints, one of which resulted in an injury. Fisker has stated that it is fully cooperating with the safety agency in this matter.

Key Takeaway

Fisker’s Ocean SUV is under scrutiny as NHTSA opens a second investigation into the vehicle, prompted by complaints of unexpected rollaways. The company has been working to address various issues reported by owners, and is cooperating with NHTSA in the ongoing investigations.

Previous Issues and Investigations

This new probe follows a previous investigation by NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation, which was launched in response to complaints of sudden loss of braking performance. Fisker addressed this issue with a software update that was rolled out to vehicles in December. However, the company has faced ongoing challenges with the Ocean SUV since its initial release. Owners have reported various issues such as sudden power loss, difficulty in entering and exiting the vehicle, trouble shifting gears, and instances of the SUV’s hood unexpectedly opening.

Details of the Complaints

The four complaints received by NHTSA describe situations where owners experienced difficulties when shifting into or out of park. One owner in Pennsylvania reported that their Ocean occasionally shifted into neutral instead of park, leading to the SUV rolling backwards. In one incident in December, the owner mentioned that they were knocked to the ground by the open driver’s side door as the vehicle started to roll away. They were able to regain control of the SUV before it collided with another vehicle.

NHTSA’s Investigation Process

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation can initiate different levels of investigations, including Defect Petition, Preliminary Evaluation, Recall Query, and Engineering Analysis. The current investigation into the rollaway complaints is categorized as a preliminary evaluation, which NHTSA aims to complete within eight months. The purpose of this phase is to assess the scope and severity of the potential issues and fully evaluate any safety-related concerns.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
Zipcar Faces First-Ever Fine For Renting Recalled Cars
News

Zipcar Faces First-Ever Fine For Renting Recalled Cars

by Adina Gaskin | 17 October 2023
Cruise’s Commercial Robotaxi Permits Suspended By California Agency
News

Cruise’s Commercial Robotaxi Permits Suspended By California Agency

by Bryana Forester | 25 October 2023
Federal Regulators Launch Investigation Into Cruise’s Autonomous Vehicle System
News

Federal Regulators Launch Investigation Into Cruise’s Autonomous Vehicle System

by Sasha Donley | 19 October 2023
GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan
News

GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan

by Stace Pham | 19 October 2023
Ultimatum Netflix Where Are They Now
TECHNOLOGY

Ultimatum Netflix Where Are They Now

by Vera Duong | 6 August 2023
Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry
News

Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry

by Celinda Foxworth | 3 October 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Make Orange Dye In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Orange Dye In Minecraft

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024
How To Make Carpet In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Carpet In Minecraft

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024
Foundry Announces Closure Of Venture Capital Fund
News

Foundry Announces Closure Of Venture Capital Fund

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024
Atlas: Revolutionizing Contractor Benefits For Global Companies
News

Atlas: Revolutionizing Contractor Benefits For Global Companies

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024
Did Apple Break IPhone Web Apps In The EU For Anticompetitive Reasons?
News

Did Apple Break IPhone Web Apps In The EU For Anticompetitive Reasons?

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024
Superlist: The To-Do App Making A Comeback
News

Superlist: The To-Do App Making A Comeback

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024
Fisker’s Ocean SUV Under Second Investigation By NHTSA After Rollaway Complaints
News

Fisker’s Ocean SUV Under Second Investigation By NHTSA After Rollaway Complaints

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024
How To Make Blue Dye In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Blue Dye In Minecraft

by Cassondra Trombley | 17 February 2024