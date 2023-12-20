Newsnews
News

Tesla’s Autopilot Recall: Consumer Reports Calls Fix ‘Insufficient’

Written by: Bonnie Mayers | Published: 21 December 2023
teslas-autopilot-recall-consumer-reports-calls-fix-insufficient
News

Consumer Reports has found Tesla’s fix for the Autopilot recall of over 2 million vehicles to be inadequate following initial tests. Kelly Funkhouser, the associate director of vehicle technology at the nonprofit organization, discovered that it is still possible to obstruct the cabin camera while using Autopilot, potentially allowing drivers to bypass one of the car’s main attention-monitoring methods.

Key Takeaway

Tesla’s Autopilot recall fix has been deemed “insufficient” by Consumer Reports due to concerns about the effectiveness of the driver monitoring system, raising questions about the company’s approach to addressing the issue.

Concerns Raised by Consumer Reports

Funkhouser noted that there were no discernible differences when using Autopilot’s flagship feature, Autosteer, outside of controlled-access highways, where Tesla specifies the software should be used. This limited testing has revealed lingering uncertainties about Tesla’s handling of driver monitoring, a critical aspect of the recall.

Upcoming Extensive Testing

Consumer Reports, known for its thorough evaluations of Tesla’s technology and vehicles, plans to conduct more comprehensive testing in the coming weeks. The organization has yet to assess other modifications, such as enhanced visual alerts on the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, as it has only received the over-the-air software update on its Model S sedan.

Additional Observations

The newly added suspension policy by Tesla, intended to deactivate Autopilot for one week upon detecting “improper usage,” was not encountered during initial drives by Funkhouser.

Recall Background

The recall, affecting more than 2 million cars in the U.S. and Canada, coincides with a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) focusing on the Autosteer feature’s functionality.

NHTSA’s View

NHTSA expressed concerns about the adequacy of Tesla’s checks to prevent misuse and emphasized the need for additional measures to ensure safe usage of Autosteer.

Uncertainties Persist

Despite Tesla’s claims of increased driver attentiveness requirements and improved camera monitoring in the recent software update, Funkhouser’s tests have raised doubts about the actual impact of these changes, as well as the lack of clarity in Tesla’s communication regarding the modifications.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Autopilot: When Will a Full Self Driving Car Arrive?
AI

Tesla Autopilot: When Will a Full Self Driving Car Arrive?

by Samantha | 31 October 2020
Tesla Reduces Price Of FSD Beta To $12,000
News

Tesla Reduces Price Of FSD Beta To $12,000

by Jill Haas | 2 September 2023
Tesla Prevails In Fatal Autopilot Crash Jury Trial
News

Tesla Prevails In Fatal Autopilot Crash Jury Trial

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
Tesla And Elon Musk Knew Of Defective Autopilot System, Finds Florida Judge
News

Tesla And Elon Musk Knew Of Defective Autopilot System, Finds Florida Judge

by Beitris Keaton | 22 November 2023
How Tesla Uses Big Data
FINTECH

How Tesla Uses Big Data

by Arlie Marek | 16 November 2023
Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry
News

Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry

by Celinda Foxworth | 3 October 2023
Artificial Intelligence: Know Everything About The Future Today
AI

Artificial Intelligence: Know Everything About The Future Today

by Albert De Venecia | 2 April 2022
10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On
TECH REVIEWS

10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On

by Joseph | 13 September 2019

Recent Stories

How To Test Racing Wheel Pedals
PC Gaming

How To Test Racing Wheel Pedals

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023
Which Racing Stand Is Compatible With Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel For Xbox One?
PC Gaming

Which Racing Stand Is Compatible With Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel For Xbox One?

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023
How To Get Full Rotation Out Of Racing Wheel
PC Gaming

How To Get Full Rotation Out Of Racing Wheel

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023
How To Drift With A Racing Wheel
PC Gaming

How To Drift With A Racing Wheel

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023
How To Take Apart Xbox 360 Racing Wheel
PC Gaming

How To Take Apart Xbox 360 Racing Wheel

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023
How To Calibrate Microsoft Sidewinder Precision Racing Wheel
PC Gaming

How To Calibrate Microsoft Sidewinder Precision Racing Wheel

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023
How To Build A Racing Wheel Stand
PC Gaming

How To Build A Racing Wheel Stand

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023
What Is The Cheapest Racing Wheel
PC Gaming

What Is The Cheapest Racing Wheel

by Bonnie Mayers | 21 December 2023