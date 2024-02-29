Ford’s Partnership With Tesla Superchargers Marks A New Era For EV Owners

Owners of Ford EVs now have access to more than 15,000 Tesla superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, nine months after the two automakers struck a deal that would eventually ripple through the rest of the automotive industry.

Key Takeaway Ford’s partnership with Tesla superchargers not only provides access to a vast network of charging stations for Ford EV owners, but also signifies a significant shift in the industry towards a unified charging standard.

Ford EV Owners Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers

New and existing Ford EV owners can receive a free adapter to access Tesla’s fast charging stalls, but they must be enrolled in Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network and order the adapter by June 30, 2024 at Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. Future Ford EV customers will be able to buy the adapter for $230.

Less than a year ago, every automaker and EV charging company operating in the United States used the Combined Charging System (CCS). Tesla was the outlier with its own proprietary plugs and connectors, and network of thousands of so-called “Superchargers” located along interstates, highways and other major corridors. The charging connector in all Tesla vehicles offers AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging. Its compact design and performance is considered superior to the Combined Charging System connectors.

Tesla’s Push for a New Charging Standard

Tesla made the pitch in November 2022 that automakers should adopt its charging standard instead — a move that initially appeared to have little hope of attracting the company’s rivals. Tesla shared its EV charging connector design and encouraged network operators and automakers to adopt the technology and help make it the new standard in North America. It even called it the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and argued that based on Tesla vehicle sales and the number of chargers at its branded Supercharging stations it was the most common charging standard in North America.

Expansion of the Tesla Charging Standard

Ford announced a deal that would give owners of Ford EVs access to Tesla Superchargers. This agreement reached far beyond providing access to Tesla’s superchargers via an adapter. Ford is also planning to equip its next generations of EVs with Tesla’s charge port starting in 2025. Ford’s second-generation EV portfolio includes an electric truck and a three-row SUV.

Industry-Wide Adoption of Tesla’s Charging Technology

Ford was soon joined by GM in adopting Tesla’s charging technology. In the months since, third-party EV charging companies and other automakers jumped on board, including Hyundai and Kia, Toyota, VW Group brands such as Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen, and finally, Stellantis. Within nine months every major automaker selling vehicles in the United States has agreed to the Tesla charging standard, with many committing to integrate the technology within their next-generation vehicles.

Implications for Tesla’s Charging Network

Ford will provide the first test of how this adoption shakes out. Tesla owners have long enjoyed sole access to the network and newcomers may put pressure on an already popular charging network. Ford executives were quick to note in a briefing with reporters that not every Tesla Supercharger will be accessible to Ford owners. And the automaker is taking steps to educate Ford customers how to find, access and use the superchargers with the same ease that Tesla owners are accustomed to. Ford said a future software update will allow owners to find Tesla superchargers through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — the tech that allows drivers to project their smartphones to a car’s infotainment system — as well as Ford’s built-in navigation.

Payment Solutions for Ford EV Owners

The ability for Tesla owners to park and plug in without worrying about using a credit card or app to pay for power is one of the key differentiators from its competitors. Ford’s solution is for customers who are signed up for the BlueOval Charge Network to pay through their FordPass App or a Charge Assist App in the vehicle’s touchscreen.