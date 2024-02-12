Stellantis To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Port Standard For Future EVs

Stellantis, the parent company of renowned automotive brands such as Jeep and Chrysler, has revealed its plans to integrate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its upcoming electric vehicle models. This decision marks a significant milestone as Stellantis becomes the final major Western automaker to announce its alignment with Tesla’s charging port standard, solidifying Tesla’s efforts to establish its EV charging standard as the predominant one in North America.

Adoption of Tesla’s NACS Charging Port

Stellantis has disclosed that “select” electric vehicle models under its sub-brands will incorporate Tesla’s NACS charging port, commencing from 2025. The company also intends to provide adapters to current owners, enabling them to connect to Tesla’s Supercharging network. However, Stellantis has not clarified whether these connectors will be offered free of charge, akin to Ford’s recent announcement.

Response and Industry Trends

At present, a spokesperson from Stellantis has not responded to requests for comments. Tesla initially announced its decision to open access to its extensive Supercharger network in November 2022, allowing other automakers to integrate the NACS port into their EVs. Ford was the first major automaker to embrace this initiative, followed by General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, and Lucid, along with charging companies such as Electrify America.

Stellantis’ Position in the Market

Following Volkswagen’s announcement in December to adopt NACS, Stellantis emerged as the largest global automaker outside China that was still “evaluating” the idea. With this recent declaration, Stellantis joins the ranks of automakers aligning with Tesla’s charging port standard, leaving only a few smaller players and automakers with limited EV lineups as holdouts.