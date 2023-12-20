Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Standard

The Volkswagen Group has announced its decision to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its upcoming electric vehicles, joining a growing list of major automakers embracing this standard.

Adoption by Volkswagen Group

Starting in 2025, future vehicles from Volkswagen Group’s brands, including Audi, Porsche, and Scout Motors, will be equipped with the NACS charge port. This move signifies the group’s commitment to aligning with the prevalent EV plug standard in the United States.

Electrify America’s Role

Electrify America, Volkswagen Group’s charging network, has also revealed plans to incorporate the NACS standard. This decision further emphasizes the automaker’s intention to follow suit and integrate the widely accepted charging standard across its operations.

Industry Trends

Volkswagen Group’s announcement comes as part of a larger industry trend, with several automakers transitioning to the NACS standard. Notably, Ford initiated this movement in May 2023, announcing its plans to integrate Tesla’s charge port into its upcoming EVs. Subsequently, other major automakers, including GM, Rivian, Honda, Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Subaru, have also committed to leveraging Tesla’s charging standard.

Stellantis’ Position

However, Stellantis, the parent company of various renowned brands, has not yet embraced the NACS standard. The company has indicated that it is currently evaluating this charging standard, reflecting the ongoing deliberation within the industry.