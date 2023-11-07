Lucid Embraces Tesla’s Charging Standard, Expanding Charging Options For Luxury EV Owners

Lucid, the luxury electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has joined the growing list of automakers adopting Tesla’s charging standard. The company’s decision to integrate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) will provide Lucid EV owners with access to Tesla’s extensive network of superchargers. This move follows a recent trend among automakers, including Ford, GM, Rivian, Honda, Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Subaru, who have all announced their plans to adopt Tesla’s charging standard.

Expanding Access to Reliable Charging Solutions

Lucid’s initial step will involve providing an adapter to current EV owners who utilize the Combined Charging System (CCS), which will grant them access to Tesla’s Superchargers. However, the integration of Tesla’s NACS charging port into Lucid’s EVs is scheduled to begin in 2025, ensuring seamless compatibility. Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid, emphasizes that this decision marks a crucial move towards providing customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions. A unified charging standard, supported by the widespread deployment of future-ready, high-voltage charging stations, is seen as an essential stepping stone in the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the United States.

The Benefits of Lucid’s 900-Volt Electric Architecture

Lucid’s luxury Air sedans boast a unique 900-volt electric architecture. This technology offers higher thermal efficiency, resulting in improved range and significantly faster charging times. Most other electric vehicles on the market, with the exception of a few models such as the Audi E-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5, rely on a less powerful 400-volt architecture. To fully capitalize on the benefits of fast charging for EVs equipped with 800-volt electric systems like Lucid’s, appropriate charging equipment optimized for these higher-voltage systems is required. While today’s Tesla Superchargers operate at approximately 500 volts, and most public chargers use 400-volt systems, it is important to note that the availability of 800-volt fast chargers is currently limited.

While Tesla’s current charging system presents Lucid customers with added convenience and more charging options, the company anticipates that Tesla will soon offer even higher voltage charging capabilities. Looking to the future, Lucid’s integration with Tesla’s NACS will further enhance the charging experience for its luxury EV owners.