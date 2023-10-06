Newsnews
News

Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard

Written by: Mariellen Doucette | Published: 6 October 2023
race-for-standardization-hyundai-and-kia-join-tesla-charging-standard
News

Hyundai and Kia recently announced their decision to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. This move comes as many other automakers, including Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, and Rivian, have also committed to adopting the NACS standard. By doing so, Hyundai and Kia drivers will gain access to the extensive network of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico.

Key Takeaway

The adoption of Tesla’s NACS plug by Hyundai and Kia, along with several other automakers, signals the growing acceptance and dominance of NACS as the preferred charging standard for electric vehicles in North America. As automakers rush to embrace this technology, EV drivers can look forward to increased convenience and access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network.

Hyundai and Kia Join the NACS Trend

Hyundai and Kia’s decision to adopt the NACS standard marks a significant shift in the industry, with NACS surpassing the previously dominant Combined Charging System (CCS). The question now arises: when will Volkswagen follow suit?

Volkswagen’s EV charging subsidiary, Electrify America, had previously announced plans to add the NACS connector to its fast-charging networks in the U.S. and Canada by 2025. However, given the significant investment VW made in building out its CCS-based charging network, some doubted whether this transition would occur. VW had invested $2 billion in Electrify America as part of a settlement for the VW diesel emissions scandal.

While Electrify America will continue to provide CCS connectors throughout its network, it also recognizes the benefits of including NACS connectors to leverage the Biden administration’s Infrastructure and Reconciliation Act (IRA) subsidies. Tesla’s Supercharger network currently accounts for approximately 60% of fast chargers in the U.S., making it a valuable resource for EV drivers.

Volkswagen has been engaged in talks with Tesla since summer 2023 to adopt the NACS charge port for future vehicles. As one of the world’s largest automakers, representing brands such as Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Porsche, and Lamborghini, Volkswagen’s decision could have a significant impact on the industry.

Hyundai and Kia Leading the Charge

While several automakers are targeting 2025 as the year to release EVs equipped with NACS ports, Hyundai aims to introduce the NACS port even earlier. The automaker confirmed that new Hyundai EVs in the U.S., including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and upcoming Ioniq 7, will feature the NACS port starting in the fourth quarter of 2024. Canada will follow suit in the first half of 2025, and Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, will also adopt the NACS standard.

Kia has also committed to integrating the NACS port into its new EVs sold in North America by the fourth quarter of 2024. Both Hyundai and Kia plan to offer adapters for customers with CCS ports, ensuring a smooth transition to the NACS standard.

Why NACS is Gaining Momentum

Tesla’s NACS standard is quickly becoming the preferred choice among automakers due to its widespread Supercharger network and streamlined charging process. EV drivers appreciate the convenience and accessibility of Tesla’s charging infrastructure, prompting other companies to consider aligning with the NACS standard.

Recognizing the significance of this trend, SAE International (formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers) recently announced its plans to develop an industry standard around NACS. This move aims to address concerns from other automakers regarding a competitor controlling a crucial aspect of the EV experience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025
News

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

by Maureen Sigman | 7 September 2023
Which Cars Have Wireless CarPlay
TECHNOLOGY

Which Cars Have Wireless CarPlay

by Maurizia Eliason | 21 August 2023
Tesla To Increase Component Sourcing From India, Doubling Investment To $1.9 Billion
News

Tesla To Increase Component Sourcing From India, Doubling Investment To $1.9 Billion

by Cahra Astorga | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing Kindle For PC Windows 10 Download For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Kindle For PC Windows 10 Download For 2023

by Clemence Clancy | 13 September 2023
How To Download Games On Tesla
How To Download Games

How To Download Games On Tesla

by Roanne Markle | 25 September 2023
11 Amazing PC Game Controllers For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing PC Game Controllers For 2023

by Constanta Blakely | 13 September 2023
12 Best Destiny 2 PC For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Destiny 2 PC For 2023

by Jordan Caston | 14 September 2023
Envisics Raises $100M In Funding To Drive Advancements In AR Heads-Up Display Technology For Cars
News

Envisics Raises $100M In Funding To Drive Advancements In AR Heads-Up Display Technology For Cars

by Ophelia Mahon | 5 September 2023

Recent Stories

9 Amazing Smartphone Sanitizer For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Smartphone Sanitizer For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
9 Amazing Samsung Smartphone Unlocked For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Samsung Smartphone Unlocked For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
8 Amazing Smartphone Stabilizer For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Smartphone Stabilizer For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
10 Amazing Sony Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Sony Smartphone For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
8 Best Verizon Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Verizon Smartphone For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
14 Amazing Telephoto Lens For Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Telephoto Lens For Smartphone For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
13 Amazing Nokia Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Nokia Smartphone For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
11 Amazing Motorola Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Motorola Smartphone For 2023

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023