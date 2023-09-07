Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

Honda has officially announced its plans to utilize Tesla’s charging port standard, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), starting from 2025. This move comes after Tesla made NACS an open standard in November last year.

Key Takeaway Honda has announced that it will adopt Tesla’s NACS charging port standard from 2025 for its EV models sold in North America. This move will enable Honda customers to utilize both NACS and Tesla Superchargers, providing greater convenience and flexibility for electric vehicle owners.

Honda Joins the Adopters

Back in August, Honda executives confirmed the automaker’s intention to adopt Tesla’s port, but specific details were not provided until a recent press release. Honda has now revealed that its EV models sold in North America beginning in 2025 will feature the NACS standard. The company will introduce a new electric vehicle model in the same year, which will mark the beginning of Honda’s deployment of NACS.

Notably, Honda’s models introduced before 2025 will be equipped with CCS ports. However, these vehicles will also be made compatible with the NACS system through the use of an adaptor, ensuring seamless charging capabilities for Honda EV owners.

Benefits for Honda Customers

Honda’s collaboration with other automakers, including BMW, GM, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis, in building a high-voltage charging network across North America is already underway. However, the adoption of the NACS standard means that Honda customers will be able to use Tesla Superchargers in the future as well.

Industry-Wide Acceptance

Over the past few months, several automakers have also pledged their commitment to adopting the NACS standard. Companies such as Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz have joined the list. However, Toyota and Volkswagen remain notable exceptions, although there are reports that Volkswagen is in discussions to adopt Tesla’s charging standard.