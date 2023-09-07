Newsnews
News

US And UK Authorities Impose Sanctions On More Alleged Trickbot Gang Members

Written by: Melosa Wilbur | Published: 7 September 2023
us-and-uk-authorities-impose-sanctions-on-more-alleged-trickbot-gang-members
News

The U.S. Treasury and the U.K.’s Foreign Office have recently announced fresh sanctions against 11 individuals believed to be involved in the management and procurement for the Trickbot cybercrime gang. This move comes shortly after both nations imposed sanctions on seven leading members of the gang in February.

Key Takeaway

US and UK authorities have imposed new sanctions on 11 individuals allegedly involved in the management and procurement for the Trickbot cybercrime gang. The Trickbot gang is notorious for its involvement in malware and ransomware schemes, targeting organizations worldwide.

Increasing Pressure on the Trickbot Gang

The U.S. Department of Justice is simultaneously unsealing indictments against nine individuals connected to the Trickbot malware and Conti ransomware schemes, including seven of the individuals designated for sanction. These individuals, who are allegedly linked to Russian intelligence services, have been identified as Andrey Zhuykov, Maksim Galochkin, Maksim Rudenskiy, Mikhail Tsarev, Dmitry Putilin, Maksim Khaliullin, Sergey Loguntsov, Alexander Mozhaev, Vadym Valiakhmetov, Artem Kurov, and Mikhail Chernov.

The U.S. Treasury has stated that the targeted individuals include administrators, managers, developers, and coders who have materially assisted the Trickbot group in its operations. Notably, two of the individuals were responsible for overseeing the gang’s human resources functions.

The Operations and Impact of Trickbot

The Trickbot gang has been attributed to extorting at least $180 million globally and £27 million ($33.6 million) from 149 victims based in the UK, including hospitals, schools, local authorities, and businesses. The group has also targeted U.S. government entities and organizations.

In 2021, Trickbot was linked to a ransomware attack on the Los Angeles Unified School District and targeted three medical facilities in Minnesota, resulting in the diversion of ambulances.

The Significance of Sanctions

Although these sanctions are mostly symbolic due to the limited extradition capabilities of the Kremlin, they have frozen the assets of the 11 individuals and imposed travel bans. Additionally, the sanctioned individuals are prohibited from conducting transactions with organizations in the U.S. and the U.K. Those organizations face consequences if they engage with the sanctioned individuals. These measures are intended to impede the hackers’ ability to launder money associated with their criminal activities.

The imposition of sanctions by the U.S. and U.K. authorities reflects their commitment to addressing cybercrime and holding responsible individuals accountable, despite the challenges posed by international jurisdictions and the anonymous nature of cyber activities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Pinterest Introduces Innovative Body Type Technology To Enhance Search Inclusivity
News

Pinterest Introduces Innovative Body Type Technology To Enhance Search Inclusivity

by Hillary Betancourt | 7 September 2023
Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding
News

Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding

by Elianore Currier | 7 September 2023
Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025
News

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

by Maureen Sigman | 7 September 2023
SAP Acquires LeanIX To Aid In Business Modernization Efforts
News

SAP Acquires LeanIX To Aid In Business Modernization Efforts

by Ninon Capone | 7 September 2023
US And UK Authorities Impose Sanctions On More Alleged Trickbot Gang Members
News

US And UK Authorities Impose Sanctions On More Alleged Trickbot Gang Members

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
U.K. Rejoins Europe’s Horizon R&D Program, Boosting Scientific Collaboration Post-Brexit
News

U.K. Rejoins Europe’s Horizon R&D Program, Boosting Scientific Collaboration Post-Brexit

by Andy Shelly | 7 September 2023
New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space
News

New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space

by Daryn Harty | 7 September 2023
Opera GX Introduces AI-Powered Sidebar To Enhance Gaming Experience
News

Opera GX Introduces AI-Powered Sidebar To Enhance Gaming Experience

by Marinna Arnold | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding
News

Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
Pinterest Introduces Innovative Body Type Technology To Enhance Search Inclusivity
News

Pinterest Introduces Innovative Body Type Technology To Enhance Search Inclusivity

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
SAP Acquires LeanIX To Aid In Business Modernization Efforts
News

SAP Acquires LeanIX To Aid In Business Modernization Efforts

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025
News

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
US And UK Authorities Impose Sanctions On More Alleged Trickbot Gang Members
News

US And UK Authorities Impose Sanctions On More Alleged Trickbot Gang Members

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
U.K. Rejoins Europe’s Horizon R&D Program, Boosting Scientific Collaboration Post-Brexit
News

U.K. Rejoins Europe’s Horizon R&D Program, Boosting Scientific Collaboration Post-Brexit

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
Opera GX Introduces AI-Powered Sidebar To Enhance Gaming Experience
News

Opera GX Introduces AI-Powered Sidebar To Enhance Gaming Experience

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space
News

New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023