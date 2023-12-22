The Best Cybersecurity Stories Of 2023: A Year In Review

As 2023 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the most captivating cybersecurity stories of the year. From the untold story of the web-killing Mirai botnet to the unmasking of Trickbot, these stories have kept us on the edge of our seats. Let’s take a look at some of the most noteworthy cybersecurity narratives that have unfolded in the past year.

Key Takeaway From the revelations of major cybercrime operations to the impacts of cyberwarfare, the cybersecurity stories of 2023 have provided a captivating insight into the evolving landscape of digital threats and vulnerabilities.

Three Young Hackers Behind the Web-Killing Mirai Botnet

In October 2016, a series of major websites experienced a temporary shutdown, caused by the work of three young hackers who had developed a highly effective distributed denial-of-service tool. In a compelling piece, Andy Greenberg delves into the lives of these hackers, from their teenage years to their transformation into reformed cybersecurity professionals.

404 Media Reporter’s Experience During MGM’s Ransomware Attack

Jason Koebler’s firsthand account of the chaos at MGM’s casinos in Las Vegas, following a ransomware attack, offers a gripping insight into the widespread disruption caused by the cyberattack.

NPR’s Series on Cyberwarfare in Ukraine

NPR’s Jenna McLaughlin provides a comprehensive look at cyberwarfare’s role in the conflict in Ukraine, shedding light on the impact of cyberattacks on the country’s energy sector and military operations.

The Verge’s Investigation into Anker’s Eufy Cameras

The Verge’s reporting led to the revelation that Anker’s supposedly end-to-end encrypted cameras were not as secure as claimed, uncovering a significant misrepresentation by the electronics maker.

SolarWinds: The Untold Story of the Boldest Supply-Chain Hack

Kim Zetter’s in-depth investigation into the supply-chain hack by Russian government hackers, targeting software made by SolarWinds, offers a detailed reconstruction of the stealthy and highly effective cyberattack.

Exposing Indian Startup Appin’s Hacking Activities

A detailed investigation by Reuters reveals the operations of Indian firm Appin, shedding light on its involvement in hacking-for-hire activities targeting high-profile individuals globally.

Unmasking Trickbot, One of the World’s Top Cybercrime Gangs

WIRED’s Matt Burgess and Lily Hay Newman uncover the identity of a key figure within the notorious Trickbot cybercrime syndicate, leading to subsequent sanctions by the U.S. and U.K. governments.

Business Insider Reporter’s Experience with SIM Swapping

Avery Hartmans’ personal account of tracking down her own SIM swapper highlights the alarming vulnerability of targeted SIM swapping hacks and the challenges in seeking assistance from companies.

Politico’s Reporting on the Use of Facial Recognition in New Orleans

Alfred Ng’s investigation reveals the ineffective and racially biased use of facial recognition technology in New Orleans, amplifying concerns about its flawed application and biased outcomes.

Experts’ Concerns Over LastPass Breach

Brian Krebs’ reporting uncovers the aftermath of the LastPass data breach, with researchers identifying connections to crypto thefts, raising serious concerns about the security of customers’ encrypted password vaults.