Newsnews
News

US Imposes Sanctions On LockBit Members Following Ransomware Takedown

Written by: Leonore Rigsby | Published: 21 February 2024
us-imposes-sanctions-on-lockbit-members-following-ransomware-takedown
News

The U.S. government has taken action against two key members of LockBit, a Russian-speaking hacking and extortion group responsible for launching ransomware attacks against targets in the U.S. and around the world. The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned Artur Sungatov and Ivan Gennadievich Kondratiev, both Russian nationals, for their alleged involvement with LockBit. Kondratiev is also accused of ties to other ransomware gangs, including REvil, RansomEXX, and Avaddon.

Key Takeaway

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on two individuals linked to the LockBit ransomware gang, making it illegal for U.S. entities to engage in transactions with them. This move aims to disrupt the group’s operations and prevent them from profiting from ransomware attacks.

Sanctions and Impact

The sanctions imposed by the U.S. government prohibit American businesses and individuals from conducting any form of transaction with the sanctioned individuals. This measure is intended to discourage victims from paying ransom to hackers. Violating these sanctions can result in severe penalties and legal consequences, including hefty fines and criminal prosecution.

Global Law Enforcement Operation

The sanctions come shortly after a coordinated global law enforcement operation led by U.S. and U.K. authorities aimed at disrupting LockBit’s infrastructure and activities. As part of the operation, authorities seized LockBit’s infrastructure, including the gang’s dark web leak site used to publish stolen data unless a ransom was paid.

Previous Attacks and Ongoing Efforts

LockBit has been linked to over 2,000 cyberattacks worldwide, resulting in approximately $120 million in ransom payments since its establishment in 2019. The group has targeted various entities, including government agencies and large corporations, leading to significant data breaches. The U.S. government’s recent sanctions are part of ongoing efforts to combat ransomware and hold cybercriminals accountable for their actions.

Continued Actions Against Ransomware Groups

These sanctions mark the latest in a series of measures targeting individuals associated with LockBit and other prominent ransomware gangs. The U.S. government has previously arrested and sanctioned individuals linked to these groups, demonstrating its commitment to combating the growing threat of ransomware attacks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look
News

Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look

by Annnora Nair | 2 November 2023
Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft
News

Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft

by Lura Knight | 3 November 2023
FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport
News

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport

by Dalia Almaguer | 4 October 2023
Why Public Sector Organizations Are Vulnerable To Ransomware Attacks
News

Why Public Sector Organizations Are Vulnerable To Ransomware Attacks

by Mirna Fleck | 27 September 2023
US And UK Authorities Impose Sanctions On More Alleged Trickbot Gang Members
News

US And UK Authorities Impose Sanctions On More Alleged Trickbot Gang Members

by Melosa Wilbur | 7 September 2023
US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Individual Involved In Ryuk Ransomware
News

US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Individual Involved In Ryuk Ransomware

by Mattie Best | 7 November 2023
Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt
News

Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt

by Katie Rost | 19 September 2023
Ransomware Victims: The Perpetual Dilemma Of Paying The Hackers
News

Ransomware Victims: The Perpetual Dilemma Of Paying The Hackers

by Kristel Borst | 1 November 2023

Recent Stories

The EU Launches Formal Investigation Into TikTok’s Compliance With Digital Services Act
News

The EU Launches Formal Investigation Into TikTok’s Compliance With Digital Services Act

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024
Apple Music Introduces Monthly Replay Experience For Users
News

Apple Music Introduces Monthly Replay Experience For Users

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024
Uber Expands Store Pickup Feature To India
News

Uber Expands Store Pickup Feature To India

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024
US Imposes Sanctions On LockBit Members Following Ransomware Takedown
News

US Imposes Sanctions On LockBit Members Following Ransomware Takedown

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024
Bioptimus Secures $35 Million Seed Round To Develop AI Foundational Model Focused On Biology
News

Bioptimus Secures $35 Million Seed Round To Develop AI Foundational Model Focused On Biology

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024
YouTube Unveils New Channel Pages For Creators On TV App
News

YouTube Unveils New Channel Pages For Creators On TV App

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024
YouTube Overtakes TV Streaming In The U.S., According To Nielsen Report
News

YouTube Overtakes TV Streaming In The U.S., According To Nielsen Report

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024
How Long Is 100 Days In Minecraft
GAMING

How Long Is 100 Days In Minecraft

by Leonore Rigsby | 21 February 2024