Newsnews
News

International Law Enforcement Agencies Disrupt Operations Of Notorious LockBit Ransomware Gang

Written by: Blondie Karl | Published: 20 February 2024
international-law-enforcement-agencies-disrupt-operations-of-notorious-lockbit-ransomware-gang
News

A coalition of international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, have successfully disrupted the operations of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang. This action has resulted in the compromise of LockBit’s primary platform and other critical infrastructure that enabled their criminal enterprise.

Key Takeaway

A coalition of international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, have successfully disrupted the operations of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang, resulting in the compromise of LockBit’s primary platform and other critical infrastructure that enabled their criminal enterprise.

LockBit’s Dark Web Leak Site Replaced by Law Enforcement Notice

The dark web leak site of LockBit, where the group publicly lists its victims and threatens to leak their stolen data unless a ransom demand is paid, was replaced with a law enforcement notice on Monday. This site is now under the control of the National Crime Agency of the U.K., working in close cooperation with the FBI and the international law enforcement task force, ‘Operation Cronos’.

International Collaboration and Seizures

Operation Chronos, a task force headed by the NCA and coordinated in Europe by Europol and Eurojust, involved other international police organizations from the United States, France, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, and Germany. The operation has led to the takedown of 34 servers in various countries and the seizure of over 200 cryptocurrency wallets.

Indictments and Arrests

The U.S. Justice Department unsealed indictments against two Russian nationals for their alleged involvement in LockBit attacks. Additionally, two alleged LockBit actors have been arrested in Poland and Ukraine at the request of the French judicial authorities.

Assistance to Ransomware Victims

As part of Operation Cronus, law enforcement agencies have obtained decryption keys from seized LockBit infrastructure to help victims of the ransomware gang regain access to their data.

Impact of LockBit Ransomware Gang

Since its emergence in late 2019, LockBit has become one of the world’s most prolific cybercrime gangs, with approximately 2,000 ransomware attacks against victim systems in the United States and worldwide, resulting in over $120 million in ransom payments. The group has claimed responsibility for hacking some of the world’s largest organizations, including aerospace giant Boeing, chipmaker TSMC, and U.K. postal giant Royal Mail.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft
News

Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft

by Lura Knight | 3 November 2023
FBI Operation Successfully Neutralizes Qakbot Malware And Disrupts Cybercriminal Network
News

FBI Operation Successfully Neutralizes Qakbot Malware And Disrupts Cybercriminal Network

by Emmie Leija | 30 August 2023
Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt
News

Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt

by Katie Rost | 19 September 2023
RagnarLocker Ransomware Dark Web Site Seized In International Law Enforcement Sting
News

RagnarLocker Ransomware Dark Web Site Seized In International Law Enforcement Sting

by Gisele Purser | 20 October 2023
British Library Confirms Data Stolen In Ransomware Attack
News

British Library Confirms Data Stolen In Ransomware Attack

by Felecia Hertz | 21 November 2023
How Dangerous Is The Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Dangerous Is The Dark Web

by Valeda Hilton | 12 September 2023
How Cryptocurrency Gave Ransomware
AI

How Cryptocurrency Gave Ransomware

by Sam Silvas | 20 September 2023
Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin
FINTECH

Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin

by Correna Irizarry | 12 November 2023

Recent Stories

International Law Enforcement Agencies Disrupt Operations Of Notorious LockBit Ransomware Gang
News

International Law Enforcement Agencies Disrupt Operations Of Notorious LockBit Ransomware Gang

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024
Nigerian Digital Bank FairMoney In Talks To Acquire Umba In $20M All-Stock Deal, Sources Say
News

Nigerian Digital Bank FairMoney In Talks To Acquire Umba In $20M All-Stock Deal, Sources Say

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024
PhonePe Launches Android App Store With Zero Commission For In-App Purchases
News

PhonePe Launches Android App Store With Zero Commission For In-App Purchases

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024
Why Wont Minecraft Launcher Open
GAMING

Why Wont Minecraft Launcher Open

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024
How To Uninstall Minecraft
GAMING

How To Uninstall Minecraft

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024
Planity Secures $48 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Beauty Salon Management
News

Planity Secures $48 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Beauty Salon Management

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024
How To Reinstall Minecraft
GAMING

How To Reinstall Minecraft

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024
How To Install Minecraft
GAMING

How To Install Minecraft

by Blondie Karl | 20 February 2024