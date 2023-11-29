LockBit Claims Cyberattack On India’s National Aerospace Lab

The notorious ransomware gang, LockBit, has recently claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on India’s state-owned aerospace research lab, the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL). The group has threatened to publish stolen data unless an unspecified ransom is paid.

Key Takeaway The LockBit ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on India’s National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), threatening to release stolen data unless a ransom is paid. The NAL’s website is currently down, and it is uncertain if it is directly linked to the reported attack. LockBit has been involved in multiple high-profile cyberattacks, targeting renowned companies worldwide.

Ransomware Attack on National Aerospace Lab

LockBit, a well-known ransomware gang, has added the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) to its dark web leak site, where they demand ransom payments from their victims. The group has released eight allegedly stolen documents, including confidential letters, an employee’s passport, and other internal files.

Currently, NAL’s website is unavailable globally, and it is unclear whether this outage is directly linked to the reported ransomware attack. Requests for comment from NAL and India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have yet to be answered.

About the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL)

Established in 1959, the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) is India’s first and largest aerospace research organization. It is owned by the Indian Government’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and works closely with various government entities, including the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

LockBit’s Previous Cyberattacks

LockBit is known for targeting prominent companies worldwide, and their recent victims include Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC, the British postal service and courier company Royal Mail, and pharmaceutical giant Granules India. Over the years, they have also aimed at organizations such as Los Angeles’ housing authority and California’s finance department.