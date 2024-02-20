The EU Launches Formal Investigation Into TikTok’s Compliance With Digital Services Act

The European Union has initiated a formal investigation into TikTok’s adherence to the Digital Services Act (DSA), raising concerns about the protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, and risk management of addictive design and potentially harmful content. This move could have significant implications for social media regulation.

Key Takeaway The EU’s formal investigation into TikTok’s compliance with the Digital Services Act and the resurgence of San Francisco as an AI epicenter are key developments shaping the tech and regulatory landscape.

Planity Secures $48 Million Series C for Vertical SaaS

French startup Planity has successfully raised a $48 million Series C, led by InfraVia Capital Partners, to expand its vertical SaaS offerings for hair salons and barbers. The company’s focus on software and payments has proven to be a lucrative combination, with over 40,000 businesses currently using its services.

Walmart’s Acquisition of Vizio and the Focus on Advertising

Retail giant Walmart’s acquisition of Vizio for approximately $2.3 billion is not solely aimed at selling consumer hardware but also at leveraging the potential of advertising. Walmart’s growing advertising business, which outpaced its e-commerce growth, underscores the increasing importance of ad-based income for companies across various sectors.

International Law Enforcement Agencies Disrupt LockBit Ransomware

A coalition of international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, has successfully disrupted the prolific ransomware operation known as LockBit. This operation resulted in the compromise of LockBit’s primary platform and the seizure of over 200 cryptocurrency wallets, marking a significant win in the fight against cybercrime.

Potential Buyer Emerges for Struggling MariaDB

MariaDB, a company that went public via SPAC, has seen its value decline, prompting California-based K1 Investment Management to submit a proposal to acquire the company for approximately $37 million. This potential deal may signal a trend of investors seeking to acquire undervalued assets before potential market shifts.

San Francisco’s Resurgence as an AI Epicenter

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal highlights the resurgence of San Francisco as a hub for AI talent and investors. The city’s appeal lies in its access to customers, talent, and proximity to the epicenter of AI work in the U.S. and possibly the world, marking a significant shift as the venture market reverts to its concentrated roots.