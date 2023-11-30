Newsnews
TikTok Commits €12 Billion For European Expansion As Norwegian Data Center Construction Begins

Written by: Kizzie Krueger | Published: 1 December 2023
TikTok, the popular short-form social video platform, has announced its plans to invest €12 billion over the next 10 years in order to strengthen its relationship with European regulators. The company has also begun the construction of its previously-announced data center in Norway.

Key Takeaway

TikTok is making significant investments in Europe, addressing concerns over data privacy and establishing local data centers to comply with regulations. The company’s commitment to sustainable practices is evident in the development of a data center in Norway that will operate on 100% renewable energy. With its ongoing efforts, TikTok aims to show its dedication to independence from its Chinese parent company and build trust with European regulators.

Addressing Data Privacy Concerns

Over the past few years, TikTok has been working tirelessly to prove that it operates independently from its parent company, ByteDance, in China. However, it faced criticism when it was revealed that China-based employees had access to user data from Europe and the United States. In response to these concerns, TikTok has launched “Project Clover,” an initiative aimed at addressing data privacy issues and complying with Europe’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

As part of Project Clover, TikTok plans to establish local data centers in Europe and implement new data access and control processes. The company has committed to investing €12 billion over the next decade to fund these endeavors and ensure compliance with regulations.

Data Center Expansion

TikTok’s investment will not only support the construction of three data centers but also facilitate collaboration with a third-party security company called NCC Group. This partnership will ensure that audits on data controls and practices are carried out to guarantee the security and privacy of user information.

The migration of European user data to the first data center in Ireland commenced in September of this year. TikTok expects this process to be completed by the end of 2024. Furthermore, the company has announced plans for a second data center in Ireland and a third in the Hamar region of Norway. Notably, the data center in Norway will rely on 100% renewable energy, emphasizing TikTok’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Progress has already begun on the Norwegian data center, with TikTok taking possession of the first of three buildings at the site. From next summer, the company will commence the installation of servers and gradually transfer European users’ data. The remaining two buildings will be developed soon after.

