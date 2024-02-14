tiktok-launches-in-app-election-centers-for-eu-users-to-tackle-disinformation-risks

TikTok is gearing up to launch localized election resources within its app for users in each of the European Union’s 27 Member States. The move is aimed at directing users towards “trusted information” and to combat disinformation risks related to regional elections this year.

TikTok’s Initiative for EU Elections

Next month, TikTok will introduce a local language Election Centre in-app for each of the 27 individual EU Member States. These Election Centres will serve as a platform for the community to access trusted and authoritative information. The company is collaborating with local electoral commissions and civil society organizations to ensure the availability of reliable information.

Videos related to the European elections will be labeled to guide users to the relevant Election Centre. Additionally, TikTok will add reminders to hashtags to encourage users to adhere to the platform’s rules, verify facts, and report content that violates Community Guidelines.

Addressing Disinformation Risks

TikTok is also taking steps to address targeted risks, such as influence operations that aim to covertly deceive and manipulate opinions to skew elections. The platform has committed to introducing “dedicated covert influence operations reports” to increase transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, TikTok plans to launch nine additional media literacy campaigns in the region, in addition to expanding its local fact-checking partners network. The company is also focusing on strengthening its efforts to combat misinformation, particularly in the context of generative AI and political deepfakes.