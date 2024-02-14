Newsnews
News

TikTok Launches In-App Election Centers For EU Users To Tackle Disinformation Risks

Written by: Bess Jamerson | Published: 15 February 2024
tiktok-launches-in-app-election-centers-for-eu-users-to-tackle-disinformation-risks
News

TikTok is gearing up to launch localized election resources within its app for users in each of the European Union’s 27 Member States. The move is aimed at directing users towards “trusted information” and to combat disinformation risks related to regional elections this year.

Key Takeaway

TikTok is set to launch localized Election Centres within its app for each of the 27 EU Member States to provide users with trusted information and combat disinformation risks related to the upcoming regional elections.

TikTok’s Initiative for EU Elections

Next month, TikTok will introduce a local language Election Centre in-app for each of the 27 individual EU Member States. These Election Centres will serve as a platform for the community to access trusted and authoritative information. The company is collaborating with local electoral commissions and civil society organizations to ensure the availability of reliable information.

Videos related to the European elections will be labeled to guide users to the relevant Election Centre. Additionally, TikTok will add reminders to hashtags to encourage users to adhere to the platform’s rules, verify facts, and report content that violates Community Guidelines.

Addressing Disinformation Risks

TikTok is also taking steps to address targeted risks, such as influence operations that aim to covertly deceive and manipulate opinions to skew elections. The platform has committed to introducing “dedicated covert influence operations reports” to increase transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, TikTok plans to launch nine additional media literacy campaigns in the region, in addition to expanding its local fact-checking partners network. The company is also focusing on strengthening its efforts to combat misinformation, particularly in the context of generative AI and political deepfakes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards
News

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards

by Morgana Deyoung | 27 September 2023
Meta And TikTok Face EU Request For Information On Response To Israel-Hamas War
News

Meta And TikTok Face EU Request For Information On Response To Israel-Hamas War

by Kore Rosales | 20 October 2023
EU Launches Investigation Into X Over Alleged Disinformation
News

EU Launches Investigation Into X Over Alleged Disinformation

by Eleni Bonnell | 13 October 2023
New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive
News

New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive

by Mollee Lambeth | 30 September 2023
TikTok Introduces New Tools And Technology To Label AI Content
News

TikTok Introduces New Tools And Technology To Label AI Content

by Yettie Ferguson | 19 September 2023
EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War
News

EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation
News

AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
Republicans Struggle To Connect With Young Voters Online
News

Republicans Struggle To Connect With Young Voters Online

by Brett Wertz | 3 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Coach League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Coach League Of Legends

by Bess Jamerson | 15 February 2024
How To Play Jax League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Play Jax League Of Legends

by Bess Jamerson | 15 February 2024
Gaming Startup Ultiverse Shows AI + Crypto Is Here To Stay
News

Gaming Startup Ultiverse Shows AI + Crypto Is Here To Stay

by Bess Jamerson | 15 February 2024
General Atlantic Leads $50M Series C Funding For Bold To Expand Digital Payments In Colombia
News

General Atlantic Leads $50M Series C Funding For Bold To Expand Digital Payments In Colombia

by Bess Jamerson | 15 February 2024
How Alan Plans To Leverage AI To Reach Profitability
News

How Alan Plans To Leverage AI To Reach Profitability

by Bess Jamerson | 15 February 2024
TikTok Launches In-App Election Centers For EU Users To Tackle Disinformation Risks
News

TikTok Launches In-App Election Centers For EU Users To Tackle Disinformation Risks

by Bess Jamerson | 15 February 2024
Play’s New Feature Lets Developers Share App Prototypes Easily Via App Clips
News

Play’s New Feature Lets Developers Share App Prototypes Easily Via App Clips

by Bess Jamerson | 14 February 2024
Sensitive US Military Emails Exposed In Data Breach
News

Sensitive US Military Emails Exposed In Data Breach

by Bess Jamerson | 14 February 2024