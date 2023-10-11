Newsnews
News

EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War

Written by: Allegra Pedigo | Published: 12 October 2023
eu-warns-meta-over-illegal-content-and-disinformation-targeting-israel-hamas-war
News

The European Union has expressed concerns about the circulation of illegal content and disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war on social media platforms. In an urgent letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, the EU commissioner emphasizes the need for strict compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA) rules. The EU has given Meta 24 hours to respond to these concerns.

Key Takeaway

The European Union has warned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, about the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Meta has been given 24 hours to respond to the EU’s concerns. The EU emphasizes compliance with the Digital Services Act and the need for effective measures to mitigate the spread of such content.

Increasing Concerns

The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, has published letters to both Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), and Mark Zuckerberg, raising concerns about the dissemination of illegal content and potentially harmful disinformation. Following the recent terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, there has been a surge in illegal content and disinformation on certain platforms within the EU. The EU calls on Meta to be vigilant and ensure compliance with the DSA rules, act promptly on notices of illegal content, and take effective measures to mitigate the spread of such content.

Meta’s Response

Meta, at the time of writing, has not responded to Breton’s warning. However, the company has established a special operations center to monitor and respond to the situation. Meta’s teams are working to keep the platforms safe, take action against policy violations and local laws, and collaborate with fact-checkers to limit the spread of misinformation.

Concerns about Disinformation in Elections

Breton’s letter to Zuckerberg also addresses concerns about the spread of disinformation targeting European elections. While steps have been taken by Meta to increase mitigation measures, reports have also surfaced about deep fakes and manipulated content circulating on the platforms. The EU emphasizes the importance of taking the risk of amplification of fake and manipulated images and facts seriously, especially in the context of upcoming elections in several European countries.

DSA and the Obligations for Larger Platforms

The Digital Services Act applies deep obligations and governance controls to larger platforms, including Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram. These platforms are expected to proactively identify and mitigate systemic risks, such as political disinformation, in addition to promptly acting on reports of illegal content. Breaches of the DSA can result in fines of up to 6% of global annual turnover.

Concerns about Deepfake Disinformation

Political deepfakes, which have become easier and cheaper to produce due to advancements in generative AI, are a particular concern for the EU. The bloc is taking steps to address this issue and will be engaging with AI giant OpenAI to discuss potential safeguards. The EU recognizes the role that social media platforms play in disseminating deepfake disinformation and aims to address this issue as part of its wider efforts to combat misinformation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks
News

EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks

by Vita Lark | 11 October 2023
Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
News

Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

by Leonelle Greaves | 11 October 2023
Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards
News

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards

by Morgana Deyoung | 27 September 2023
Newsworthiness Redefined: X Changes Its Public Interest Policy
News

Newsworthiness Redefined: X Changes Its Public Interest Policy

by Eadith Sandstrom | 11 October 2023
New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive
News

New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive

by Mollee Lambeth | 30 September 2023
EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023
EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences
News

EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences

by Ranna Marley | 4 October 2023
Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War
News

Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War

by Dierdre Cintron | 10 October 2023

Recent Stories

11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
13 Best Robot Vacuum And Mop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Robot Vacuum And Mop For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
9 Amazing Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
11 Best Ilife Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Ilife Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
8 Amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Self Empty For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Self Empty For 2023

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023