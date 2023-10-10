journalists-seeking-alternatives-as-misinformation-rises-on-x-amid-israel-hamas-conflict

“Amid Israel-Hamas War, Journalists Seek Alternative Platforms to Combat Misinformation”

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, an alarming increase in misinformation is being spread on X, formerly known as Twitter. This has prompted many journalists to turn to other platforms in search of more reliable sources and networks. While this shift may not have a significant impact in terms of user numbers, it could have far-reaching consequences for X, which heavily relies on its power users to generate content.

Key Takeaway Journalists are increasingly seeking alternative platforms in response to the proliferation of misinformation on X. Their departure could impact the platform’s content and potentially give an advantage to competitors in capturing mainstream attention. X is faced with the challenge of combating disinformation and addressing concerns about trust and reliability.

A Loss of Content: Journalists’ Role on X

Journalists have long been considered power users on X, using the platform to promote their stories, engage with news topics, and share headlines. However, the recent removal of the headline recirculation feature by X owner Elon Musk has frustrated publishers and led to some reconsidering their involvement on the platform. This has raised concerns about the potential loss of content and the impact it could have on X, considering the crucial role journalists play in keeping the platform active and relevant.

According to Pew Research studies, a small percentage of U.S. adults were responsible for the majority of tweets on Twitter, with journalists being among the most active users. Despite Twitter’s relatively smaller user base compared to Facebook and Instagram, it has maintained its status as a go-to platform for breaking news. A significant percentage of adults reported using Twitter specifically for news consumption, surpassing even Facebook in this regard.

In recognition of its role as a news-sharing platform, Twitter even categorized itself as a “News” app in the App Store, further solidifying its reputation as an information hub rather than just a social networking site.

Challenges and Concerns: Disinformation and Trust

Despite Elon Musk’s contentious relationship with the media, journalists have been reluctant to abandon X. Nevertheless, recent developments, including X’s struggle to combat misinformation and disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war, have raised questions about the platform’s trustworthiness. European regulators have warned X that its inability to effectively address these issues could result in significant fines. Furthermore, Elon Musk’s promotion of accounts associated with spreading conspiracies has undermined X’s efforts to curb the spread of disinformation.

A new feature on X allows users to limit replies to only X Premium subscribers, potentially enabling the dissemination of misinformation without rigorous fact-checking or pushback from commenters. Community Notes reviewers, the unpaid fact-checkers on X, have been overwhelmed by the surge of posts related to the war and have faced delays in publishing warnings about fake news. This has highlighted the need for faster response times and increased support for the Community Notes team.

CEO Linda Yaccarino has acknowledged the need for improvement and has promised quicker publication of Community Notes. However, the challenges faced by X in combating misinformation have contributed to journalists seeking alternative platforms for real-time news coverage.

The Migration: Journalists on the Move

Recognizing the limitations of X in providing accurate and timely news coverage during fast-moving events, journalists have started to establish a presence on other networks. CNN’s Reliable Sources recently posted on Instagram Threads, inviting journalists to identify themselves by tagging their profiles to facilitate connections. The post gained significant traction, indicating the demand for alternative platforms.

Despite journalists exploring new platforms, any immediate impact on usage numbers will likely be minimal. X reports an increase in daily active users in conflict areas and highlights its role as the center of global conversations surrounding major events. Nonetheless, the absence of journalists on X creates a void and opens the door for the proliferation of misinformation. This presents an opportunity for rival platforms, such as Instagram Threads, to capture mainstream attention by attracting influential figures in the media.

Platforms like Mastodon, Bluesky, Spill, and Pebble have also emerged as potential alternatives for news consumption. However, none of these options offer as promising a solution as Instagram Threads, which already possesses moderation experience due to its association with Facebook.

While the shift in journalists’ alliances has yet to be reflected in usage numbers, ongoing developments indicate a growing need for reliable news platforms that can effectively combat misinformation.