Newsnews
News

Australia Imposes Hefty Fine On X For Failure To Provide Information On Child Abuse Content

Written by: Valera Paddock | Published: 16 October 2023
australia-imposes-hefty-fine-on-x-for-failure-to-provide-information-on-child-abuse-content
News

Australia’s online safety regulator, eSafety, has issued a substantial fine of $386,000 against X (formerly known as Twitter) for its failure to respond to crucial inquiries regarding the platform’s efforts to combat child abuse content. This penalty, though not financially burdensome for X, may have significant ramifications for its reputation as it already struggles to retain advertisers.

Key Takeaway

Australia’s eSafety regulator has levied a significant fine against X (previously Twitter) for its failure to provide satisfactory responses about its efforts to combat child abuse content. The regulator’s decision highlights the importance of holding online platforms accountable for their actions in protecting users, particularly vulnerable individuals.

The Issued Notices

In February, eSafety served legal notices to several major tech companies, including Google, TikTok, Twitch, Discord, and X, under Australia’s Online Safety Act. These notices sought answers concerning the companies’ strategies for dealing with child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Responses Found Inadequate

eSafety highlighted numerous shortcomings in the responses provided by X, referring to some sections as either incomplete, inaccurate, or left entirely blank. The regulator particularly criticized X for its failure to furnish information regarding the detection of CSAM during live streams and its admission of not utilizing any technology to identify grooming behavior.

Google Escapes a Fine

While Google was also found to have provided generic responses that were deemed inadequate, eSafety opted to issue a formal warning rather than impose a fine—a clear indication that Google’s deficiencies were not as serious.

Empty Promises and Accountability

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant expressed disappointment in X (Twitter) for failing to fulfill its public commitments to combat CSAM effectively. Grant stated, “If Twitter/X and Google cannot provide answers to crucial questions about their efforts to tackle child sexual exploitation, it either shows their reluctance to address public perception or highlights the need for better systems to scrutinize their operations. Both scenarios are concerning and suggest a failure to meet responsibilities and community expectations.”

Controversies and Concerns Surrounding X

X has recently faced various controversies. It eliminated the option for users to report political misinformation, prompting concerns from an Australian digital research group. The company also downsized its trust and safety team after being taken over by Elon Musk. Additionally, X disbanded its Trust & Safety Council, an advisory group that played a critical role in advising the platform on issues like the effective removal of CSAM. These actions, coupled with the closure of X’s Australian office earlier this year, have raised questions about the platform’s commitment to user safety.

Global Scrutiny on X

Australia is not the only country placing X under scrutiny. India recently sent a notice to X, YouTube, and Telegram to remove CSAM from their platforms. Similarly, the European Union has formally requested details from X under the Digital Services Act (DSA) regarding the company’s measures to combat misinformation surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Regulations Aim To Make The UK The Safest Place To Be Online
News

New Regulations Aim To Make The UK The Safest Place To Be Online

by Golda Tillotson | 20 September 2023
How Old Do You Have To Be To Have Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

How Old Do You Have To Be To Have Afterpay

by Ninnetta Stuck | 11 September 2023
Elon Musk’s X Removes Option To Report Misleading Political Information
News

Elon Musk’s X Removes Option To Report Misleading Political Information

by Lezlie Boles | 28 September 2023
TikTok Hit With €345 Million Fine By EU For Mishandling Children’s Data
News

TikTok Hit With €345 Million Fine By EU For Mishandling Children’s Data

by Grace Collado | 16 September 2023
Why Is Cybersecurity Important To Businesses
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Cybersecurity Important To Businesses

by Beatriz Stewart | 12 September 2023
How Many Devices Can You Download On Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Devices Can You Download On Netflix

by Harriette Bolanos | 5 August 2023
15 Amazing Keyboard Cleaner Air Spray for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Keyboard Cleaner Air Spray for 2023

by Junina Catalano | 25 August 2023
Laws And Regulations Which Involve Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

Laws And Regulations Which Involve Cybersecurity

by Pansie Jara | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Australia Imposes Hefty Fine On X For Failure To Provide Information On Child Abuse Content
News

Australia Imposes Hefty Fine On X For Failure To Provide Information On Child Abuse Content

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023
Leucine Revolutionizes Drug Manufacturing Compliance With Its Cloud Platform
News

Leucine Revolutionizes Drug Manufacturing Compliance With Its Cloud Platform

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023
General Catalyst And La Famiglia ‘Join Forces’ To Invest In European Startups
News

General Catalyst And La Famiglia ‘Join Forces’ To Invest In European Startups

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023
15 Amazing Nvidia 1060 Graphics Card For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing Nvidia 1060 Graphics Card For 2023

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023
10 Amazing Intel Graphics Card For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Intel Graphics Card For 2023

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023
10 Best Single Slot Graphics Card For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Single Slot Graphics Card For 2023

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023
10 Amazing Nvidia 1080 Graphics Card For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Nvidia 1080 Graphics Card For 2023

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023
9 Amazing Nvidia Graphics Card 1080 For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Nvidia Graphics Card 1080 For 2023

by Valera Paddock | 16 October 2023