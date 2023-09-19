new-regulations-aim-to-make-the-uk-the-safest-place-to-be-online

In a significant move, the UK parliament has passed the Online Safety Bill, a piece of legislation that aims to establish stricter content moderation rules for online platforms and services. The bill designates Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, as the primary authority responsible for overseeing internet regulation. The government’s objective with this legislation is to ensure that the UK becomes the safest place in the world for online activity, particularly for children.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay emphasized during the bill’s final stages in the House of Lords that the aim of the legislation is to make the UK a global leader in online safety. He expressed the government’s readiness to swiftly implement the new regulations through Ofcom.

Under the Online Safety Bill, Ofcom will be granted the power to impose fines of up to 10% of annual turnover (or up to £18 million, whichever is higher) for non-compliance with the new rules.

The Journey of the Online Safety Bill

The Online Safety Bill, previously known as the Harms Bill, has been in development for several years as policymakers grappled with the challenge of addressing a wide range of online safety concerns. Initially focused on tackling illegal content such as terrorism and child sexual abuse material, the legislation expanded to encompass other harmful activities like violent content, cyberbullying, disinformation, and the exposure of children to adult material.

Over time, additional responsibilities were added to the bill, responding to concerns such as trolling, scam ads, deepfake pornography, and animal cruelty. The legislation has also gone through several revisions led by different senior ministers, including Oliver Dowden, Nadine Dorries, and most recently, Michelle Donelan.

Throughout its evolution, the bill has faced criticism from various quarters. Civil rights groups express concerns about potential impacts on freedom of speech, while privacy and security experts worry about the potential consequences of granting Ofcom powers to scan message content, which could affect web security and privacy. Furthermore, there are apprehensions that the legislation may result in widespread age-gating of the internet in the UK.

Challenges Ahead for Ofcom

With the Online Safety Bill now approved, Ofcom assumes the responsibility of striking a balance between ensuring a safe internet environment and safeguarding democratic freedoms. Child safety campaigners advocate for a fully secure online experience, while digital rights and human rights groups emphasize the need to protect fundamental democratic principles.

In response to the bill’s passage, Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO of Ofcom, welcomed the milestone, noting that Ofcom is prepared to implement the new laws. The organization will soon commence consultations regarding the first set of standards that technology companies will be expected to meet in order to combat illegal online activities, such as child sexual exploitation, fraud, and terrorism.

However, concerns persist about the potential regulatory burden the legislation may impose on the UK’s digital economy. While major social media platforms are the primary focus, smaller online services with limited resources will also need to comply with the regulations to avoid significant penalties.