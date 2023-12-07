Robinhood Brings Crypto Trading To EU, Expands International Presence

Robinhood, the popular consumer trading and investment app, is expanding its international footprint with the launch of its crypto app in the European Union (EU). This comes shortly after the company’s entry into the United Kingdom (UK) market. While the crypto trading feature will be available to EU customers, the brokerage service will only be offered in the UK for now.

EU’s Comprehensive Crypto Asset Regulation

The EU has been at the forefront of developing regulations to ensure the traceability of cryptocurrencies for anti-money laundering purposes and to protect retailers from market volatility. One of the key frameworks in place is the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rule, which focuses on stablecoin regulation and is considered one of the most comprehensive regimes for crypto assets globally. Robinhood chose to expand its crypto services in the EU due to the region’s robust regulatory environment.

Robinhood’s Value Proposition

Robinhood aims to offer competitive advantages to European users by providing low fees and implementing a custodial approach for cryptocurrencies. Unlike self-hosted wallets, where customers hold their own funds, Robinhood acts as the custodian for its users’ crypto assets. Additionally, the platform offers a unique incentive where users receive a percentage of their trading volume back every month, paid in Bitcoin. EU customers will have access to 25 different cryptocurrencies, including popular ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Transparency and Customer Protections

To address concerns surrounding its past business practices, Robinhood is prioritizing transparency in its EU operations. The platform displays the trading spread, which includes the rebate it receives from sell and trade orders, providing users with greater visibility into the costs involved. Furthermore, Robinhood commits to never commingling customer coins with business funds, except for necessary operational purposes such as network fee payments. This commitment enhances user trust and security, especially in light of recent incidents involving centralized, custodial platforms like FTX.

Building Trust in Crypto Operations

Robinhood has faced regulatory scrutiny and criticism in the United States, resulting in a $65 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations of misleading users and failing to execute trades as promised. However, the company is eager to assure European users that their experience will be different. By adhering to EU regulations and offering transparent practices, Robinhood aims to regain trust and provide a reliable crypto trading platform.