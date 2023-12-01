Newsnews
News

Meta Faces New Questions In Europe About Child Safety Risks On Instagram

Written by: Denice Linton | Published: 2 December 2023
meta-faces-new-questions-in-europe-about-child-safety-risks-on-instagram
News

Introduction

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has received another formal request for information from European Union regulators, focusing on child safety concerns on the social network. The request is made under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a recently implemented online rulebook that places obligations on large platforms to tackle illegal content and protect minors. The European Commission has expressed concerns about Meta’s response to child protection issues, particularly regarding the sharing of self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM) on Instagram.

Key Takeaway

Meta faces further questions from European regulators about its efforts to address child safety risks on Instagram, including the sharing of self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM). The company has been warned of potential heavy sanctions if it fails to take swift action.

The Growing Concern

The European Commission’s latest request comes in the wake of a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that highlighted Instagram’s struggle to combat CSAM. The report revealed that Instagram’s algorithms were connecting accounts involved in making, buying, and trading underage-sex content. In response to the WSJ’s exposé, the EU warned Meta about the risk of severe sanctions if it does not promptly address child protection issues.

Continued Challenges

A subsequent report by the WSJ claims that Meta has not effectively rectified the identified issues. Although the company established a child safety task force, it reportedly failed to prevent its own systems from promoting accounts involved in producing and sharing underage-sex content. Despite removing hashtags associated with pedophilia, Meta’s recommendation systems continue to suggest new ones with minor variations. The company’s track record in removing problem accounts and user groups has also been inconsistent.

Potential Consequences

Meta’s inadequate performance in combating the sharing of illegal CSAM/SG-CSAM and addressing associated child safety risks could prove costly in the EU. Under the DSA, the European Commission has the authority to impose fines of up to 6% of a company’s global annual turnover for breaching the regulation’s rules. In addition to financial penalties, Meta may also face reputational damage if EU regulators continue to question its approach to safeguarding minors.

Request for Information

The European Commission has requested Meta to provide additional information on the measures it has taken to comply with its obligations regarding the protection of minors, specifically addressing the circulation of SG-CSAM on Instagram. The request also seeks details about Instagram’s recommender system and the amplification of potentially harmful content. Meta has until December 22 to submit the requested child safety data. Failure to comply with RFIs can result in DSA sanctions.

Conclusion

Meta’s handling of child safety risks on Instagram is under scrutiny in Europe, with regulators seeking more information on its efforts to combat illegal content, particularly self-generated child sexual abuse material. The company’s actions and responses to these concerns will be closely monitored, as it potentially faces significant penalties and reputation damage if found to be non-compliant with the DSA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads
News

Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads

by Pepita Torrez | 31 October 2023
New UK Government Urges Meta To Implement Safety Measures For Messenger And Instagram
News

New UK Government Urges Meta To Implement Safety Measures For Messenger And Instagram

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation
News

New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation

by Bess Gudino | 6 September 2023
TikTok Hit With €345 Million Fine By EU For Mishandling Children’s Data
News

TikTok Hit With €345 Million Fine By EU For Mishandling Children’s Data

by Grace Collado | 16 September 2023
Is Facebook Pay Safe? (User’s Guide)
FINTECH

Is Facebook Pay Safe? (User’s Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 24 October 2022
New Ad-Free Subscription From Meta Challenges EU’s Privacy Protections
News

New Ad-Free Subscription From Meta Challenges EU’s Privacy Protections

by Madonna Metz | 3 November 2023
Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War
News

Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War

by Lola Saldana | 14 October 2023
42 States File Lawsuit Against Meta Over Kids’ Mental Health Concerns
News

42 States File Lawsuit Against Meta Over Kids’ Mental Health Concerns

by Sarena Brothers | 26 October 2023

Recent Stories

Elon Musk’s Diminishing Influence: The Decline Of A Tech Icon
News

Elon Musk’s Diminishing Influence: The Decline Of A Tech Icon

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023
Telegram Introduces New Discovery And Customization Features For Channels
News

Telegram Introduces New Discovery And Customization Features For Channels

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023
Apple Releases Security Updates To Fix Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerabilities
News

Apple Releases Security Updates To Fix Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023
Smartphone Sales Set To Rebound On The Back Of AI Advancements, Reports Morgan Stanley
News

Smartphone Sales Set To Rebound On The Back Of AI Advancements, Reports Morgan Stanley

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023
Meta Faces New Questions In Europe About Child Safety Risks On Instagram
News

Meta Faces New Questions In Europe About Child Safety Risks On Instagram

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023
13 Amazing Psu Seasonic For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Psu Seasonic For 2023

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023
9 Best Evga Psu Cables For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Evga Psu Cables For 2023

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023
5 Amazing Psu Cable Combs For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Amazing Psu Cable Combs For 2023

by Denice Linton | 2 December 2023