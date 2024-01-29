Newsnews
Instagram Testing ‘Flipside’ Feature To Turn ‘Finstas’ Into Official Product

Written by: Sande Irons | Published: 30 January 2024
Instagram head Adam Mosseri has confirmed the company’s ongoing test of a feature called Flipside. This experimental feature aims to transform users’ “finstas” into a new product feature. The term “finstas” refers to separate, private, and more personal accounts that users maintain alongside their main Instagram profiles.

Key Takeaway

Instagram is testing the Flipside feature, which aims to transform users’ private “finstas” into an official product, providing a new way for users to share content with a smaller, more intimate group of friends.

Testing and Caution

Mosseri emphasized that the current testing phase does not guarantee a public launch of the Flipside feature. He mentioned that the company is cautious about the potential launch and is keen on observing user responses during the testing phase before making any decisions.

Meta’s Confirmation and Purpose of Flipside

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, also confirmed the ongoing testing of the Flipside feature. A Meta spokesperson highlighted that the company is constantly exploring new ways to facilitate private sharing among friends on Instagram. The goal is to provide users with more options for sharing content in private spaces, thereby enhancing the platform’s user experience.

Background and Regulatory Attention

The concept of “finstas” gained wider attention in 2021 when Senator Richard Blumenthal raised questions about Meta’s stance on these private accounts during a Congressional hearing. The discussion shed light on the challenges of regulating technology, particularly concerning the use of separate accounts by younger Instagram users.

Integration and Age Verification

By integrating the “finsta” concept into a feature associated with a user’s main account, Instagram aims to gain better control over the age verification process. This integration would allow the platform to leverage its existing age-verification tools and apply them to users’ associated Flipside or finsta accounts, thereby addressing concerns related to parental oversight and user age classification.

Development and User Response

Instagram’s Flipside feature was initially spotted in development in December, and recent reports indicate that it has been observed in active use. The feature builds on Instagram’s efforts to enable more personal and private sharing, including the Close Friends option for Instagram Stories and the testing of alternative ways to share Instagram Feed posts with Close Friends.

Public Response and Congressional Hearing

While some users have expressed interest in the potential benefits of Flipside for managing finstas, others have raised concerns about monetization and child safety. The confirmation of the Flipside test comes at a significant time, as Instagram is set to address Congress in a hearing focused on online child protection.

The End Of Twitter Circles: A Void Unfilled By Instagram Close Friends
News

The End Of Twitter Circles: A Void Unfilled By Instagram Close Friends

by Adoree Ayala | 2 November 2023
Instagram Testing New Feature To Share Feed Posts With 'Close Friends'
News

Instagram Testing New Feature To Share Feed Posts With 'Close Friends'

by Malinda Gilstrap | 7 September 2023
