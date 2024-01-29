Newsnews
Meta To Share Data With Researchers Studying Online Well-being

Written by: Athene Thornhill | Published: 30 January 2024
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new collaboration with the Center for Open Science to share “privacy-preserving social media data” with academic researchers studying well-being. This move comes ahead of a major Congressional hearing on children’s online safety.

Meta’s Collaboration with the Center for Open Science

The collaboration aims to provide select academic researchers with access to data for their studies on the impact of social media on mental health and overall well-being. Curtiss Cobb, Meta’s VP of Research, emphasized the company’s commitment to contributing to the scientific community’s understanding of these important issues while respecting the privacy of its users.

Efforts to Address Online Safety Concerns

Meta’s announcement comes amidst growing concerns about the impact of social media on mental health, particularly among young users. The company has also introduced new messaging restrictions on Facebook and Instagram, including measures to limit teens’ access to content related to self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders. Additionally, guardians will have the ability to approve or deny teens’ changes to default privacy settings.

Industry-wide Safety Initiatives

Other social platforms, including X, have also been taking steps to address online safety concerns. X recently announced plans to hire 100 moderators in Austin, Texas for a “Trust and Safety” center, and has been engaging in discussions with bipartisan members of Congress regarding child safety on the platform. These efforts come in the wake of increasing public and regulatory scrutiny of social media platforms.

Unredacted Documents and Ongoing Scrutiny

However, Meta’s recent announcement and safety measures are being viewed in the context of escalating scrutiny. Unredacted documents revealed Meta’s “historical reluctance” to protect children on its platforms, adding to the ongoing debate about the company’s approach to online safety.

