Mark Zuckerberg Defends Teenage Creators’ Right To Public Instagram Accounts

Written by: Lissy Treat | Published: 1 February 2024
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Meta, recently spoke at a Senate hearing on children’s online safety, emphasizing the importance of allowing teenagers to express their creativity and share their content publicly. During the hearing, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) raised concerns about Meta’s privacy controls for teenagers, particularly on Instagram, where accounts of teens under 16 are automatically set to private upon joining the platform. However, Zuckerberg highlighted that teenagers should have the option to make their accounts public if they wish to do so, stating that restricting this freedom should not be a blanket rule.

Key Takeaway

Mark Zuckerberg defended the rights of teenage creators to have public Instagram accounts, emphasizing the significance of allowing them to share their content widely while also addressing the need for appropriate safety measures and supervision.

Teenage Creators and the Digital Landscape

Research has indicated that many young Americans aspire to become content creators, with a significant percentage expressing interest in pursuing influencer careers. In fact, a study by Morning Consult in 2019 revealed that 86% of teens would consider becoming influencers, with influencers holding comparable influence to traditional celebrities. The rise of creators such as Charli D’Amelio and MrBeast, who started their journeys as teenagers, further underscores the appeal and potential of teenage content creators in today’s digital landscape.

The Business Perspective

While acknowledging the safety risks associated with young creators and internet usage, Zuckerberg emphasized the value of their contributions to both culture and Meta’s business interests. He stressed the importance of providing the right supervision and parental controls to ensure a safe environment for teenage creators, highlighting the positive impact of their content on platforms like Instagram in driving ad revenue.

