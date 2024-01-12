Instagram Cuts 60 Jobs, Restructures Product Teams

Instagram, a subsidiary of Meta, has made a significant move by cutting 60 technical program manager positions, resulting in the elimination of a layer of management at the company. According to a report from The Information, the impacted employees have been given a two-month period to apply for other roles within the company. If they are unable to secure a different position within this timeframe, their employment will be terminated. This decision is part of Meta’s broader efforts to improve financial performance and reduce headcount, as outlined by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his March 2023 blog post about the company’s “Year of Efficiency.”

Key Takeaway Instagram, under Meta’s leadership, has cut 60 technical program manager positions and restructured its product teams. The company is focusing on supporting creators to drive teen engagement on the platform while also taking steps to address concerns about teen safety by restricting the type of content that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts can see.

Reorganization and Focus Areas

Alongside the job cuts, Instagram has also notified its employees about a reorganization of product teams. The company has decided to create three new focus areas for the team responsible for helping people create and share content on the social network. The three new focus areas are Creation, Creators, and Friend Sharing. This move demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to sharpening its focus on supporting creators who are likely to drive teen engagement on the platform.

Regulatory Pressure and Teen Safety

Despite the ongoing regulatory pressure that Meta is facing, Instagram remains focused on teen engagement and retention. However, the company seems to be taking steps to address concerns about teen safety. Meta recently announced that it would automatically limit the type of content that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts can see on the social networks. As part of these changes, teen accounts will be restricted from seeing harmful content, such as posts about self-harm, graphic violence, and eating disorders.