Byju’s Appoints Jiny Thattil As CTO To Replace Departing Anil Goel

Byju’s, the leading edtech company in India, has announced the appointment of Jiny Thattil as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), following the departure of Anil Goel. This change comes as part of a broader restructuring effort at Byju’s, aimed at reducing costs and streamlining its various businesses.

Jiny Thattil, who joined Byju’s in 2020, initially led the engineering team before taking on a senior role at Epic, a startup that Byju’s had acquired. With his extensive experience and leadership skills gained from previous positions at Amazon, InMobi, and Happay, Thattil is seen as the ideal candidate for the crucial role of CTO.

Anil Goel, a former executive at Amazon, was one of the highest-paid CTOs in the country. His departure from Byju’s was a mutual decision between him and the company. While Goel’s exemplary work and dedication to driving technological innovation at Byju’s are acknowledged, the company is now focused on rebuilding for greater efficiency and sustainability.

This restructuring effort at Byju’s comes as the company aims to reach a break-even point next year. Over the past few quarters, Byju’s has implemented job cuts and consolidated some of its businesses. The departure of the CFO was also recently announced, further supporting the company’s strategy to streamline operations.

In a statement, Arjun Mohan, the CEO of Byju’s India, expressed confidence in Jiny Thattil’s abilities and thanked Anil Goel for his contributions. Byju’s is looking forward to leveraging Thattil’s experience to continue driving technological innovation and achieving its goals.

Byju’s continues to be a dominant player in the edtech industry, providing online learning solutions to millions of students across India. With Jiny Thattil now at the helm as CTO, the company is poised to further enhance its technical capabilities and deliver a seamless learning experience to its users.