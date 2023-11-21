Newsnews
News

New Controversy Surrounding Byju’s: India’s Anti-Money Laundering Agency Uncovers $1 Billion Violation

Written by: Cindee Gunderson | Published: 21 November 2023
new-controversy-surrounding-byjus-indias-anti-money-laundering-agency-uncovers-1-billion-violation
News

India’s prominent edtech startup, Byju’s, is facing fresh trouble as the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the anti-money laundering agency, has allegedly discovered a violation of foreign exchange laws amounting to $1.08 billion. The ED intends to make these findings public as early as Tuesday, according to an insider.

Key Takeaway

The Enforcement Directorate in India has reportedly found evidence of Byju’s violating foreign exchange laws amounting to

.08 billion. Byju’s, a prominent edtech startup, has been grappling with a series of challenges, including missed revenue targets, high-profile departures, and criticism from major investors.

Investigation and Discovery

The ED’s investigation began in late April when it conducted searches at Byju’s premises and the residence of its founder, Byju Raveendran. During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized “incriminating” documents and digital data, leading to the subsequent discovery of the violation. Byju’s, however, remains confident in its compliance with local laws, stating that it has not received a formal notice from the ED.

Continuing Challenges for Byju’s

This revelation adds to the growing list of challenges that Byju’s has faced over the past six months. The Bengaluru-based startup, which was once valued at $22 billion, recently disclosed that it missed its revenue target for the previous financial year, ending in March. This disclosure came after a significant delay in releasing its accounts.

Furthermore, Byju’s has experienced notable personnel departures, including CFO Ajay Goel, who left to rejoin Vedanta, as well as the abrupt exits of auditor Deloitte and three key board members in June. In July, Prosus, a major investor in Byju’s, criticized the company publicly for its failure to evolve adequately and for disregarding investor advice and recommendations despite repeated attempts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Who Killed Karkare EBook Free Download
TECHNOLOGY

Who Killed Karkare EBook Free Download

by Helga Fulford | 23 August 2023
What Is The OCC In Banking?
FINTECH

What Is The OCC In Banking?

by Charleen Bond | 17 November 2023
Indian Telecom Operators Seek Compensation From Tech Firms For Network Usage
News

Indian Telecom Operators Seek Compensation From Tech Firms For Network Usage

by Kirbee Brophy | 5 September 2023
What Are Banking Regulations?
FINTECH

What Are Banking Regulations?

by Alie Kerner | 17 November 2023
Who Owns Bitcoin?
FINTECH

Who Owns Bitcoin?

by Imogene Lewandowski | 12 November 2023
When Was Insider Trading Made Illegal
FINTECH

When Was Insider Trading Made Illegal

by Adeline Raphael | 15 November 2023
Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin
FINTECH

Why Do Criminals Use Bitcoin

by Correna Irizarry | 12 November 2023
Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses
AI

Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses

by Codie Hollingsworth | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

Google Admits: Spotify Pays No Play Store Fees Through Secret Deal
News

Google Admits: Spotify Pays No Play Store Fees Through Secret Deal

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
Indy Secures $44 Million Funding To Revolutionize Freelancer Taxes And Paperwork
News

Indy Secures $44 Million Funding To Revolutionize Freelancer Taxes And Paperwork

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
New Controversy Surrounding Byju’s: India’s Anti-Money Laundering Agency Uncovers $1 Billion Violation
News

New Controversy Surrounding Byju’s: India’s Anti-Money Laundering Agency Uncovers $1 Billion Violation

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
Why Does Chrome Use Up So Much RAM?
TECHNOLOGY

Why Does Chrome Use Up So Much RAM?

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
What Can You Do With 64GB Of RAM?
TECHNOLOGY

What Can You Do With 64GB Of RAM?

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
What Is Committed RAM
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Committed RAM

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
How To Find RAM On Windows 7
TECHNOLOGY

How To Find RAM On Windows 7

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023
How To Dedicate More RAM To Roblox
TECHNOLOGY

How To Dedicate More RAM To Roblox

by Cindee Gunderson | 21 November 2023