Indian Government Agency Seeks To Block Binance And Kraken

Written by: Roobbie Blalock | Published: 29 December 2023
The Financial Intelligence Unit, a government agency in India, has taken a strong stance against several global cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance and Kraken. The agency has issued show cause notices to nine firms, accusing them of operating illegally in the country without complying with local anti-money laundering regulations. This move has significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry in India and beyond.

Key Takeaway

The Indian government agency, FIU, has issued show cause notices to several global cryptocurrency exchanges for operating “illegally” in the country without complying with local anti-money laundering regulations. This move reflects the government’s efforts to regulate the cryptocurrency industry and prevent tax evasion.

Concerns Over Compliance

The Financial Intelligence Unit has raised concerns about the failure of these global crypto exchanges to adhere to India’s anti-money laundering rules. Despite not having a physical presence in the country, these exchanges are required to comply with the regulations. The agency has emphasized that offshore entities serving a substantial number of Indian users must register and operate within the anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism framework.

Impact on Indian Traders

The recent directive from the FIU is a response to the increasing number of Indian traders turning to global cryptocurrency platforms, potentially to avoid taxes. The Indian government began taxing virtual currencies last year, and the migration of traders to global platforms has raised concerns about tax evasion. While some India-based exchanges have stringent verification processes, many global platforms have been accused of lacking similar measures.

Identified Violations

The nine firms identified by the FIU for violating India’s laws include Binance, Kraken, Kucoin, Mexc, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, and Bitfinex. These exchanges are now facing potential blocks on their websites in India. The regulatory crackdown is part of the Indian government’s efforts to create a secure and compliant environment for virtual digital asset trading.


