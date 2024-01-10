Newsnews
News

Crypto Exchanges Binance, Kraken, KuCoin Apps Disappear From Apple’s App Store In India

Written by: Goldy Prichard | Published: 10 January 2024
crypto-exchanges-binance-kraken-kucoin-apps-disappear-from-apples-app-store-in-india
News

Several popular cryptocurrency exchange apps, including Binance, Kraken, and KuCoin, have vanished from the Apple App Store in India. This development follows a recent crackdown on crypto exchanges operating “illegally” in the country. The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), a government agency responsible for monitoring financial transactions, issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms, alleging non-compliance with India’s anti-money laundering regulations.

Key Takeaway

Several cryptocurrency exchange apps, including Binance, Kraken, and KuCoin, have been removed from the Apple App Store in India following regulatory action by the Financial Intelligence Unit. This move has prompted Indian traders to explore global platforms amid concerns about taxation and compliance.

Apps Removed and Regulatory Action

The affected apps from Binance, Kraken, Mexc, and KuCoin, among others, have been removed from the Apple App Store in India. The FIU had urged India’s IT Ministry to block the websites of these exchanges in the country. While the apps are no longer available on the Apple App Store, they remain accessible on the Google Play Store in India, and their websites are still operational.

Impact on Indian Traders

Many Indian traders have turned to global cryptocurrency platforms to potentially avoid taxes, as India began taxing virtual currencies last year. The taxation policy includes a 30% tax on gains and a 1% deduction on each crypto transaction. This move has led to a significant drop in trading volume on India-based platforms, with traders shifting to global apps.

Response from Indian Exchanges

India-based crypto exchanges such as CoinSwitch Kuber, CoinDCX, and WazirX have emphasized the need for stringent know-your-customer verifications for new users. They have raised concerns that the new taxation policy could drive users towards decentralized exchanges or non-compliant services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Where Can I Buy Shiba Inu Crypto
AI

Where Can I Buy Shiba Inu Crypto

by Ernesta Steinke | 16 September 2023
Where To Buy BTT Crypto In Usa
AI

Where To Buy BTT Crypto In Usa

by Giorgia Blakely | 16 September 2023
Where To Buy Helium Crypto
AI

Where To Buy Helium Crypto

by Kissie Macmillan | 30 October 2023
Where Can I Buy Xlm Crypto
AI

Where Can I Buy Xlm Crypto

by Fancy Baber | 30 October 2023
Where To Buy Bitgert Crypto
AI

Where To Buy Bitgert Crypto

by Dixie Archer | 14 September 2023
Where To Buy Pre-Sale Crypto
AI

Where To Buy Pre-Sale Crypto

by Caprice Colucci | 30 October 2023
How Crypto Trading Bots Work: Ultimate Pro Tips
FINTECH

How Crypto Trading Bots Work: Ultimate Pro Tips

by Kenneth | 28 October 2019
What % Of Digital Currency Are Traded On Coinbase
FINTECH

What % Of Digital Currency Are Traded On Coinbase

by Melany Almonte | 16 November 2023

Recent Stories

Crypto Exchanges Binance, Kraken, KuCoin Apps Disappear From Apple’s App Store In India
News

Crypto Exchanges Binance, Kraken, KuCoin Apps Disappear From Apple’s App Store In India

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024
When To Use Fused Leapstone In Lost Ark
GAMING

When To Use Fused Leapstone In Lost Ark

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024
How Much Gold From Valtan In Lost Ark
GAMING

How Much Gold From Valtan In Lost Ark

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024
How Much Gold Do Abyssal Dungeons Give In Lost Ark
GAMING

How Much Gold Do Abyssal Dungeons Give In Lost Ark

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024
How To Get Silver In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Silver In Lost Ark

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024
How To Get Skins In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Skins In Lost Ark

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024
How To Dye In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Dye In Lost Ark

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024
Get The Best Antivirus Software For 2024
AI

Get The Best Antivirus Software For 2024

by Goldy Prichard | 10 January 2024