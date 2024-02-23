Newsnews
Cryptocurrency Users In Nigeria Face Temporary Access Issues To Binance, Kraken, And Coinbase

Written by: Dorothea Pappas | Published: 23 February 2024
Some cryptocurrency exchanges in Nigeria faced accessibility issues for users, prompting speculation of imposed restrictions on crypto sites, the Financial Times reported.

Key Takeaway

Nigeria’s apex bank instructed the Nigerian Communications Commission to suspend access to crypto websites, including Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken, leading to speculation of imposed restrictions on crypto sites.

Regulatory Restrictions Prompt Accessibility Issues

On Wednesday, local media reported that Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), received instructions from the country’s apex bank to suspend access to crypto websites, including Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. This development occurred a day after Binance imposed limits on peer-to-peer transactions trading the USDT/NGN pair, coinciding with the naira’s fall to record lows, per another report.

Impact on Crypto Trading in Nigeria

Crypto sites, particularly Binance, became popular for their peer-to-peer features, enabling direct cryptocurrency trades after the central bank prohibited local financial institutions from facilitating such transactions three years ago. The recent steep decline of the naira to unprecedented lows prompted Binance to impose trade restrictions on Tuesday, affecting many crypto users in Nigeria who rely on these platforms as a hedge against the frequent devaluation of the naira.

Government’s Move to Regain Control

For the Nigerian government, the decision to restrict access to these platforms is seen as a move to regain control over the valuation of the naira. These exchanges have played a significant role in determining unofficial exchange rates for the naira, with platforms like Binance often serving as benchmarks for local foreign exchange rates. By limiting access to these platforms, the government aims to assert authority over the naira’s valuation and stabilize its position in the financial market. The long-term effects of the government’s recent actions, however, are yet to unfold.

Confirmation and Response

According to Bloomberg, a presidential spokesman confirmed Nigeria’s issuance of a directive instructing telecoms and internet service providers to block access to cryptocurrency trading platforms. Binance did not explicitly acknowledge that it was affected by this directive; however, it assured users of the accessibility of their accounts and the security of their funds.

Temporary Halt of Restrictions

While several Binance users in Nigeria reported difficulties accessing the site in the early hours of Thursday, it appears that the directive to restrict access has been temporarily halted, as Binance and other cryptocurrency trading platforms, including Kraken and Coinbase, are currently accessible.

Nigeria Follows China’s Footsteps in Piloting Digital Currency

