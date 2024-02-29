Newsnews
The Week In Crypto: Bitcoin Surges, Coinbase Crashes, And More

Written by: Joyan Cleary | Published: 1 March 2024
This week in the world of cryptocurrency, there have been some major developments that have caught the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike. From Bitcoin’s impressive surge to Coinbase’s app crash, and Telegram’s new rewards plan, the crypto space has been buzzing with activity. Let’s dive into the latest news and updates.

Key Takeaway

Bitcoin’s surge, Coinbase’s technical issues, and Telegram’s reward plan are just a few of the notable events shaping the crypto landscape. As the industry continues to evolve, these developments underscore the growing impact of cryptocurrency on global markets and consumer behavior.

Bitcoin’s Soaring Price and Coinbase’s App Crash

Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed over $60,000, marking a significant milestone for the leading cryptocurrency. However, the surge in Bitcoin’s value led to technical difficulties for Coinbase, as the popular exchange’s app experienced a crash, leaving users frustrated and unable to access their accounts.

Telegram’s Reward Plan with TON Coin

Telegram, the messaging platform, has announced a new initiative to distribute rewards using toncoin on the TON blockchain. This move is expected to bring about a significant shift in how users engage with the platform and could potentially impact the broader crypto landscape.

Aptos Tests Hong Kong’s Crypto Appetite

Former employees of Meta have launched Aptos, a project aimed at gauging Hong Kong’s interest in cryptocurrency. This venture could potentially open up new opportunities for crypto adoption in the region, shedding light on the evolving global crypto ecosystem.

Nigerian Crypto Users Face Exchange Access Issues

In Nigeria, crypto users encountered challenges with accessing major exchanges such as Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase. This development has raised concerns within the Nigerian crypto community and highlighted the need for robust infrastructure to support crypto transactions.

Starbucks Odyssey’s NFT Loyalty Program

Starbucks Odyssey’s community lead sees NFTs as a powerful tool for building brand loyalty. The intersection of NFTs and mainstream brands like Starbucks underscores the growing influence of digital assets in shaping consumer engagement and loyalty programs.

As the crypto market experiences significant fluctuations, it’s essential to stay informed about the latest trends and developments. Whether it’s the surge in Bitcoin’s value or the emergence of innovative loyalty programs leveraging NFTs, the crypto space continues to be a dynamic and evolving ecosystem.

