Newsnews
News

Bitcoin Surge Causes Coinbase App To Show Zero Balance For Users

Written by: Neilla Pete | Published: 29 February 2024
bitcoin-surge-causes-coinbase-app-to-show-zero-balance-for-users
News

Following the recent surge in Bitcoin’s value, users of the popular crypto trading app Coinbase have reported seeing a zero balance in their accounts. This issue has arisen as a result of the heightened demand for Bitcoin, which has reached close to $60,000, nearing its all-time high. The surge in Bitcoin’s price has led to a 42% increase this month, the largest monthly gain since December 2020. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was valued at over $61,448, marking a 7.66% increase today.

Key Takeaway

The surge in Bitcoin’s value has led to increased demand for crypto trading platforms like Coinbase, resulting in technical issues such as zero balance displays for some users. Coinbase is actively working to address these issues and has assured users that their assets are safe.

App Crash and Increased Demand

The surge in Bitcoin’s value has sparked a renewed interest in platforms like Coinbase, where users can engage in buying, selling, and holding various cryptocurrencies. However, the rapid increase in demand, particularly from casual crypto investors, has seemingly contributed to the app’s current issues. Coinbase has acknowledged that the app is experiencing difficulties due to high traffic, leading to concerns among users who found their accounts displaying a zero balance despite owning crypto assets.

Company’s Response and User Concerns

Coinbase has assured its users that their assets are safe and that the company’s team is actively investigating the issue. However, the company’s tech support channel initially provided standard troubleshooting steps to users, seemingly unaware of the problem on Coinbase’s end. This has led to frustration among users, with many expressing their concerns on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Ongoing Efforts to Resolve the Issue

As of the latest updates, Coinbase has acknowledged the issue on its Status page and has informed users that it is working to resolve the problem quickly. The company has noted that some users may still experience errors in logins, sends, receives, and with certain payment methods due to the increased traffic. Despite these challenges, Coinbase has indicated that it is beginning to see improvements in customer trading and login processes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Was The Highest Dogecoin Price
FINTECH

What Was The Highest Dogecoin Price

by Lorie Roque | 31 October 2023
Why Can’t I Buy Crypto On Robinhood
AI

Why Can’t I Buy Crypto On Robinhood

by Sherilyn Beall | 30 October 2023
When Did Coinbase Start Trading Litecoin
FINTECH

When Did Coinbase Start Trading Litecoin

by Charita Grinnell | 6 November 2023
How To Cash Out Bitcoin On Coinbase
FINTECH

How To Cash Out Bitcoin On Coinbase

by Karrie Atwell | 8 November 2023
How To Move BTC To Stablecoin On Coinbase
FINTECH

How To Move BTC To Stablecoin On Coinbase

by Shannon Magdaleno | 31 October 2023
How To Transfer Bitcoin From Coinbase To Ledger Nano X
FINTECH

How To Transfer Bitcoin From Coinbase To Ledger Nano X

by Charlena Deberry | 12 November 2023
How To Send Crypto From Uphold To Coinbase
AI

How To Send Crypto From Uphold To Coinbase

by Erma Leavitt | 16 September 2023
How To Transfer Bitcoin From Cash App To Coinbase
FINTECH

How To Transfer Bitcoin From Cash App To Coinbase

by Raye Loving | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

Polestar Secures $950 Million Loan To Advance EV Plans
News

Polestar Secures $950 Million Loan To Advance EV Plans

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024
Motional, The Autonomous Vehicle Company, Announces Workforce Reduction
News

Motional, The Autonomous Vehicle Company, Announces Workforce Reduction

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024
Substack Introduces Direct Messaging Feature For Users
News

Substack Introduces Direct Messaging Feature For Users

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024
Bitcoin Surge Causes Coinbase App To Show Zero Balance For Users
News

Bitcoin Surge Causes Coinbase App To Show Zero Balance For Users

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024
Liveliness: The New Sports Community App For Finding Workout Buddies
News

Liveliness: The New Sports Community App For Finding Workout Buddies

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024
Anycubic 3D Printers Hacked To Warn Of Security Flaw
News

Anycubic 3D Printers Hacked To Warn Of Security Flaw

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook Promises To “Break New Ground” In GenAI This Year
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Promises To “Break New Ground” In GenAI This Year

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024
Minecraft How To Make A Weakness Potion
GAMING

Minecraft How To Make A Weakness Potion

by Neilla Pete | 29 February 2024