Liveliness: The New Sports Community App For Finding Workout Buddies

Finding like-minded individuals to engage in physical activities with can be a challenging task. Liveliness, a Spanish startup, has developed a community app aimed at addressing this issue. The app, which was showcased at the 4YFN event during the MWC trade show, allows users to create profiles and connect with others who share similar fitness interests.

Key Takeaway Liveliness, the sports community app, offers a platform for users to connect with like-minded individuals, organize fitness events, and engage with qualified sports coaches. With its user-friendly interface and focus on community building, the app is poised to cater to a diverse range of fitness enthusiasts.

Connecting Through Shared Interests

Liveliness offers a chat function and the capability to organize and join events related to various sports and fitness activities. Users can also discover organized events focused on enhancing their skills in different sports, such as running clubs, street yoga, and calisthenics sessions. Additionally, the app provides a platform for qualified sports coaches to connect with users seeking their expertise.

Monetization and User Engagement

The app operates on a freemium model, with plans to introduce a premium version offering additional features for subscribers. It also includes a feed of paid events, providing the startup with a revenue stream through commissions. Founder and CEO Marco Savino emphasized the app’s simplicity and user-friendly interface, catering to a diverse user base ranging from young to middle-aged individuals.

Building a Community

Liveliness aims to create a space where individuals can easily plan and participate in various fitness activities, fostering a sense of community among users. With a growing user base and positive feedback, the app is gaining traction, particularly in Spain, where it has garnered approximately 2,300 users.