Newsnews
News

Motional, The Autonomous Vehicle Company, Announces Workforce Reduction

Written by: Linnet Chan | Published: 29 February 2024
motional-the-autonomous-vehicle-company-announces-workforce-reduction
News

Motional, the autonomous vehicle company backed by Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, has revealed that it will be reducing its workforce by about 5%. This decision will result in the layoff of fewer than 70 employees, primarily impacting administrative roles and some staff in Boston, a key testing location for the company’s autonomous vehicles.

Key Takeaway

Motional, the autonomous vehicle company backed by Hyundai and Aptiv, is reducing its workforce by about 5%, primarily affecting non-technical roles. Despite financial challenges, the company remains focused on advancing its driverless services and forging commercial partnerships.

Details of the Workforce Reduction

The recent layoffs mark the second time that Motional has implemented such measures, with the previous instance occurring in December 2022 and affecting approximately 10% of its workforce, particularly in Pittsburgh, another important testing ground for its autonomous vehicles. The company has clarified that the latest reduction will mainly impact non-technical roles, as it aims to reallocate resources to areas that will directly contribute to its long-term commercial success.

Motional’s Operations and Future Plans

Despite the layoffs, Motional continues to operate an autonomous vehicle taxi service in Las Vegas, where human safety operators are still present behind the wheel. The company’s services are accessible through platforms such as Uber, Lyft, and Via. Additionally, it has been conducting an autonomous delivery pilot in Santa Monica, California, in collaboration with Uber Eats.

While confirming the layoffs, a Motional spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to hiring critical talent necessary for technology development and meeting commercial goals. They expressed confidence in the funding roadmap and the company’s preparedness for the next phase of commercialization. Motional’s focus remains on scaling its driverless services, expanding commercial partnerships, and advancing the development of its next-generation robotaxi in partnership with Kia.

Challenges and Future Prospects

The layoffs come in the wake of automotive supplier Aptiv’s decision to cease allocating capital toward the joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional. With Hyundai now serving as the sole backer, the company is exploring potential outside funding deals to support its endeavors. Despite financial challenges, Motional has made progress toward its goal of launching a robotaxi service using driverless Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles by 2024. The company has also announced plans to collaborate with Kia on a next-generation vehicle for future commercial operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Finds Home In Buffalo, New York
News

Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Finds Home In Buffalo, New York

by Charita Grinnell | 29 January 2024
Cruise Cuts 25% Of Self-Driving Workforce, Another E-Scooter Startup Folds And A Special Year-End Message
News

Cruise Cuts 25% Of Self-Driving Workforce, Another E-Scooter Startup Folds And A Special Year-End Message

by Toinette Florez | 18 December 2023
Cruise Faces Fines, TuSimple Exits The U.S., And A New Reporter Joins The TC Transpo Team
News

Cruise Faces Fines, TuSimple Exits The U.S., And A New Reporter Joins The TC Transpo Team

by Idell Rood | 11 December 2023
Nuro Partners With Foretellix To Enhance Autonomous Delivery Simulation
News

Nuro Partners With Foretellix To Enhance Autonomous Delivery Simulation

by Dode Roden | 4 January 2024
Aurora Innovation Cuts 3% Of Its Workforce Amidst Autonomous Vehicle Plans
News

Aurora Innovation Cuts 3% Of Its Workforce Amidst Autonomous Vehicle Plans

by Queenie Samples | 25 January 2024
China’s WeRide Tests Autonomous Buses In Singapore, Expanding Global Ambition
News

China’s WeRide Tests Autonomous Buses In Singapore, Expanding Global Ambition

by Loleta Detweiler | 12 December 2023
Cash-Strapped EV Maker Arrival Makes Another Round Of Layoffs
News

Cash-Strapped EV Maker Arrival Makes Another Round Of Layoffs

by Nalani Straight | 11 October 2023
Nvidia Expands Autonomous Driving Team In China, Tapping Into Local Talent
News

Nvidia Expands Autonomous Driving Team In China, Tapping Into Local Talent

by Anthiathia Vail | 29 November 2023

Recent Stories

Polestar Secures $950 Million Loan To Advance EV Plans
News

Polestar Secures $950 Million Loan To Advance EV Plans

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024
Motional, The Autonomous Vehicle Company, Announces Workforce Reduction
News

Motional, The Autonomous Vehicle Company, Announces Workforce Reduction

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024
Substack Introduces Direct Messaging Feature For Users
News

Substack Introduces Direct Messaging Feature For Users

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024
Bitcoin Surge Causes Coinbase App To Show Zero Balance For Users
News

Bitcoin Surge Causes Coinbase App To Show Zero Balance For Users

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024
Liveliness: The New Sports Community App For Finding Workout Buddies
News

Liveliness: The New Sports Community App For Finding Workout Buddies

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024
Anycubic 3D Printers Hacked To Warn Of Security Flaw
News

Anycubic 3D Printers Hacked To Warn Of Security Flaw

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook Promises To “Break New Ground” In GenAI This Year
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Promises To “Break New Ground” In GenAI This Year

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024
Minecraft How To Make A Weakness Potion
GAMING

Minecraft How To Make A Weakness Potion

by Linnet Chan | 29 February 2024