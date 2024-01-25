Aurora Innovation Cuts 3% Of Its Workforce Amidst Autonomous Vehicle Plans

Aurora Innovation, a leading autonomous vehicle technology company, has recently laid off approximately 3% of its workforce as part of an organizational review. The company, which is known for its ambitious plans to launch a fleet of self-driving trucks, confirmed the layoffs, emphasizing the need for effective operations and velocity in achieving its goals.

Key Takeaway Aurora Innovation, amidst its plans for autonomous vehicle technology, has undergone workforce reductions while maintaining its focus on the deployment of self-driving trucks and strategic collaborations.

Pressing Forward with Self-Driving Trucks

Despite the layoffs, Aurora remains focused on its goal of deploying a fleet of self-driving trucks capable of navigating U.S. highways without human drivers. The company aims to launch up to 20 driverless Class 8 trucks by the end of 2024, with initial operations planned for freight transportation between Dallas and Houston.

Collaboration and Financial Position

Aurora has also been collaborating with automotive supplier Continental on a project to mass produce autonomous vehicle hardware for commercial self-driving trucks. The company’s financial position was reiterated in its third-quarter 2023 earnings report, with expectations of total liquidity of $1.5 billion to support its planned commercial launch and fund operations into the second half of 2025.