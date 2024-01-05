Newsnews
News

Aurora And Continental Achieve Milestone In Self-Driving Trucks Project

Written by: Christalle Pasquale | Published: 5 January 2024
aurora-and-continental-achieve-milestone-in-self-driving-trucks-project
News

Aurora and Continental have successfully completed the initial phase of a project valued at over $300 million, aimed at producing autonomous vehicle hardware for commercial self-driving trucks. The two companies announced the completion of the design and system architecture of an autonomous vehicle hardware kit, including the blueprint for a fallback system, ahead of the upcoming CES 2024 trade show in Las Vegas.

Key Takeaway

Aurora and Continental have achieved a crucial milestone in the development of autonomous vehicle hardware for commercial self-driving trucks, paving the way for future production and testing.

Design and System Architecture Completion

The completion of the design and system architecture of the autonomous vehicle hardware kit marks a significant milestone in the project. This includes the finalization of a secondary computer, known as a fallback system, which can take over operation in the event of a failure. The hardware kit comprises an array of components such as sensors, automated driving control units, and high-performance computers, along with software, enabling driverless semi-trucks to navigate roads without human intervention.

Next Steps

Continental is set to commence the development of prototypes and plans to begin production in 2027. Initial versions of the hardware will be built for testing at Continental’s new facility in New Braunfels, Texas, with validation expected to begin in 2026. The validation process will involve integrating the hardware and software systems onto a fleet of trucks for testing. Aurora is also collaborating with truck manufacturers Paccar and Volvo Group.

Future Goals

The ultimate objective is to mass produce an automotive-grade hardware system capable of withstanding the environmental conditions encountered by long-haul trucks daily. The system must be reliable, easy to maintain, and cost-effective. The companies aim to produce thousands of these systems, with a focus on making the Aurora Driver economically viable and building a sustainable business in the long run.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali
News

A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali

by Raychel Lawlor | 25 September 2023
Starsky Robotics Reveals Success On Autonomous Vehicles
TECH REVIEWS

Starsky Robotics Reveals Success On Autonomous Vehicles

by Joseph | 28 August 2019
10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On
TECH REVIEWS

10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On

by Joseph | 13 September 2019
Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US
News

Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US

by Gabey Merrifield | 19 October 2023
A New Era Of Autonomous Trucking: Waabi And Uber Freight Join Forces
News

A New Era Of Autonomous Trucking: Waabi And Uber Freight Join Forces

by Alyssa Tudor | 21 September 2023
New Self-Driving Trucks Startup, Stack AV, Backed By Softbank Group
News

New Self-Driving Trucks Startup, Stack AV, Backed By Softbank Group

by Gabriellia Taliaferro | 8 September 2023
What Asian Country Is Now Africa’s Largest Trading Partner?
FINTECH

What Asian Country Is Now Africa’s Largest Trading Partner?

by Sydney Chase | 15 November 2023
Ford Reveals The Future Of Self-Driving Delivery Vehicle
TECH REVIEWS

Ford Reveals The Future Of Self-Driving Delivery Vehicle

by Angelina | 12 September 2019

Recent Stories

Aurora And Continental Achieve Milestone In Self-Driving Trucks Project
News

Aurora And Continental Achieve Milestone In Self-Driving Trucks Project

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024
What Is The Easiest Drum Machine To Use
Content Creation Tools

What Is The Easiest Drum Machine To Use

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024
How To Tell When A Drum Machine Is In Use
Content Creation Tools

How To Tell When A Drum Machine Is In Use

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024
What Can You Do With The Akai Rhythm Wolf Drum Machine
Content Creation Tools

What Can You Do With The Akai Rhythm Wolf Drum Machine

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024
How To Run MIDI Drum Machine Into Computer
Content Creation Tools

How To Run MIDI Drum Machine Into Computer

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024
How To Copy Drum Patterns On A Drum Machine
Content Creation Tools

How To Copy Drum Patterns On A Drum Machine

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024
How To Use A Drum Machine Live
Content Creation Tools

How To Use A Drum Machine Live

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024
How To Use Logic Pro X Drum Machine
Content Creation Tools

How To Use Logic Pro X Drum Machine

by Christalle Pasquale | 5 January 2024