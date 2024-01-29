Newsnews
News

Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Finds Home In Buffalo, New York

Written by: Camella Clement | Published: 29 January 2024
teslas-dojo-supercomputer-finds-home-in-buffalo-new-york
News

Key Takeaway

The transportation and mobility industry is witnessing a mix of challenges and strategic moves, with companies navigating economic pressures and regulatory scrutiny while also making significant investments in climate-focused startups and advanced technology.

Welcome to the latest update on the world of transportation and mobility. This week, we have some interesting developments in the autonomous vehicle and EV industry, as well as some significant investments and strategic shifts in the market. Let's dive into the details.

Autonomous Vehicle and EV Startups Facing Economic Challenges

Despite some easing of economic headwinds, companies in the autonomous vehicle and EV space are still feeling the pinch. Several startups, including Aurora Innovation, Polestar, Flexport, and Veho, have resorted to layoffs and job cuts in a bid to manage costs and extend their capital runways. Reports suggest that even companies that have gone public, such as Canoo and Faraday Future, are implementing measures like reducing salaries and furloughing employees to navigate the current challenges.

Investment Highlights in the Climate-Focused Startups

ArcTern, a Toronto-based firm, has closed a $335 million fund aimed at investing in climate-focused startups, particularly those focused on decarbonizing mobility. The firm sees potential in the North American market for a significant uptick in EV adoption, similar to the trend observed in Norway. Additionally, several other deals, including investments in Clearmotion, Corvus Energy, Monta, and Sion Power, have caught the attention of industry observers.

Vroom's Strategic Shift and Workforce Reduction

Vroom, an online used car marketplace, has announced a significant strategic shift, deciding to focus its resources and capital on auto financing and AI-powered analytics. As a result, the company is shutting down its online used car marketplace, leading to a workforce reduction of about 90%.

Challenges and Investigations at Cruise

Cruise, a subsidiary of GM, has been under scrutiny following an incident that led to the loss of its permits to operate robotaxis in California. An internal review revealed a series of missteps, including a lack of judgment, leadership issues, and strained relations with regulators. The company is also facing investigations from multiple agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Developments in Electric Vehicles and In-Car Technology

Porsche has unveiled two variants of the Macan EV, while Tesla's recent earnings report highlighted record EV deliveries but also revealed challenges in terms of profits and operating income. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz inadvertently exposed its source code, and Tesla announced plans to invest $500 million in building its "Dojo" supercomputer at its Buffalo, New York factory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept
News

Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept

by Arlie Urbina | 13 September 2023
Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Set For Nov. 30: A Milestone Event For The Highly Anticipated Electric Pickup
News

Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Set For Nov. 30: A Milestone Event For The Highly Anticipated Electric Pickup

by Nelia Yoder | 19 October 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
How To Watch Jets Game
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Jets Game

by Adorne Casas | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Bills Vs Dolphins
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Bills Vs Dolphins

by Guillema Frazee | 3 August 2023
DOJ Investigates Alleged Perks Provided To Elon Musk At Tesla
News

DOJ Investigates Alleged Perks Provided To Elon Musk At Tesla

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap
News

Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap

by Helga Mclaurin | 2 October 2023
Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain
News

Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain

by Jyoti Hodson | 1 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Tighten A Halo Extension
GAMING

How To Tighten A Halo Extension

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024
How To Hide Halo Hair Extensions
GAMING

How To Hide Halo Hair Extensions

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024
How To Stop Ads In Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Stop Ads In Safari

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024
How To Clear History On IPhone Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Clear History On IPhone Safari

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024
How To Install Safari On Apple TV 4
Browsers & Extensions

How To Install Safari On Apple TV 4

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024
How To Make Safari Bar On Top
Browsers & Extensions

How To Make Safari Bar On Top

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024
Where Is The Home Button In Safari Browser
Browsers & Extensions

Where Is The Home Button In Safari Browser

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024
Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Finds Home In Buffalo, New York
News

Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Finds Home In Buffalo, New York

by Camella Clement | 29 January 2024