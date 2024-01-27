Tesla To Invest $500M In Dojo Supercomputer Project At Buffalo Factory

Tesla has announced plans to invest $500 million in building its “Dojo” supercomputer at its Buffalo, New York factory. This decision comes after CEO Elon Musk referred to the project as a “long shot.” The state’s governor Kathy Hochul revealed this development during a recent news conference, highlighting New York’s favorable conditions such as a reliable power supply, a strong talent pipeline, and available space for the project.

Key Takeaway Tesla is set to invest $500 million in constructing the Dojo supercomputer at its Buffalo factory, aiming to advance its self-driving car initiative. This move reflects a strategic shift in Tesla’s priorities for the factory, as it navigates challenges and opportunities in the AI and automotive technology landscape.

Dojo Supercomputer and Tesla’s Vision

Dojo, unveiled at Tesla’s “AI Day” event in 2021, is designed to propel the company’s ambition of creating a self-driving car. The supercomputer will be utilized to process extensive video data from Tesla’s electric vehicles, aiding in the training of the AI that powers its advanced driver assistance software, known as Full Self-Driving Beta. Musk previously stated that Tesla plans to allocate “well over $1 billion” to the Dojo project.

Shift in Tesla’s Priorities for Buffalo Factory

Bringing the Dojo project to Buffalo marks a significant shift in Tesla’s focus for the factory, previously referred to as “Gigafactory 2.” Originally acquired from SolarCity in 2016, the factory faced challenges in producing Solar Roof tiles at scale, leading to Panasonic’s withdrawal from the plant in 2020. Subsequently, Tesla transitioned to employing individuals for labeling training data for its less-advanced Autopilot software.

Musk’s Perspective on Dojo Supercomputer Project

Elon Musk expressed cautious optimism about the Dojo supercomputer project, acknowledging its high-risk, high-payoff nature. He emphasized the potential of the project, outlining plans for future iterations such as Dojo 1.5, Dojo 2, and beyond. Despite the positive reception of the $500 million investment, Musk downplayed the figure, highlighting the substantial expenditure on Nvidia hardware and the competitive landscape in the AI industry.