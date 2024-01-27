Newsnews
News

Tesla To Invest $500M In Dojo Supercomputer Project At Buffalo Factory

Written by: Emalia Downey | Published: 27 January 2024
tesla-to-invest-500m-in-dojo-supercomputer-project-at-buffalo-factory
News

Tesla has announced plans to invest $500 million in building its “Dojo” supercomputer at its Buffalo, New York factory. This decision comes after CEO Elon Musk referred to the project as a “long shot.” The state’s governor Kathy Hochul revealed this development during a recent news conference, highlighting New York’s favorable conditions such as a reliable power supply, a strong talent pipeline, and available space for the project.

Key Takeaway

Tesla is set to invest $500 million in constructing the Dojo supercomputer at its Buffalo factory, aiming to advance its self-driving car initiative. This move reflects a strategic shift in Tesla’s priorities for the factory, as it navigates challenges and opportunities in the AI and automotive technology landscape.

Dojo Supercomputer and Tesla’s Vision

Dojo, unveiled at Tesla’s “AI Day” event in 2021, is designed to propel the company’s ambition of creating a self-driving car. The supercomputer will be utilized to process extensive video data from Tesla’s electric vehicles, aiding in the training of the AI that powers its advanced driver assistance software, known as Full Self-Driving Beta. Musk previously stated that Tesla plans to allocate “well over $1 billion” to the Dojo project.

Shift in Tesla’s Priorities for Buffalo Factory

Bringing the Dojo project to Buffalo marks a significant shift in Tesla’s focus for the factory, previously referred to as “Gigafactory 2.” Originally acquired from SolarCity in 2016, the factory faced challenges in producing Solar Roof tiles at scale, leading to Panasonic’s withdrawal from the plant in 2020. Subsequently, Tesla transitioned to employing individuals for labeling training data for its less-advanced Autopilot software.

Musk’s Perspective on Dojo Supercomputer Project

Elon Musk expressed cautious optimism about the Dojo supercomputer project, acknowledging its high-risk, high-payoff nature. He emphasized the potential of the project, outlining plans for future iterations such as Dojo 1.5, Dojo 2, and beyond. Despite the positive reception of the $500 million investment, Musk downplayed the figure, highlighting the substantial expenditure on Nvidia hardware and the competitive landscape in the AI industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Set For Nov. 30: A Milestone Event For The Highly Anticipated Electric Pickup
News

Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Set For Nov. 30: A Milestone Event For The Highly Anticipated Electric Pickup

by Nelia Yoder | 19 October 2023
Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept
News

Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept

by Arlie Urbina | 13 September 2023
12 Amazing Solid State Drive 1 TB For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Solid State Drive 1 TB For 2024

by Deidre Thach | 21 November 2023
Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts
News

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts

by Minerva Edison | 19 October 2023
Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain
News

Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain

by Jyoti Hodson | 1 September 2023
8 Best Verizon Network Extender 4G Lte for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Verizon Network Extender 4G Lte for 2024

by Nerita Ruvalcaba | 19 September 2023
The Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Perfect Puzzle Gift
News

The Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Perfect Puzzle Gift

by Rosabella Lemay | 22 November 2023
8 Best Drift Car Models in GTA 5 & Online Today
GAMING

8 Best Drift Car Models in GTA 5 & Online Today

by Albert De Venecia | 4 July 2022

Recent Stories

Nightshade: A New Tool Empowering Artists Against Unauthorized AI Model Training
News

Nightshade: A New Tool Empowering Artists Against Unauthorized AI Model Training

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024
Tesla To Invest $500M In Dojo Supercomputer Project At Buffalo Factory
News

Tesla To Invest $500M In Dojo Supercomputer Project At Buffalo Factory

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024
Spotify Slams Apple’s DMA Compliance Plan As ‘Extortion’ And A ‘Complete And Total Farce’
News

Spotify Slams Apple’s DMA Compliance Plan As ‘Extortion’ And A ‘Complete And Total Farce’

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024
Flexport Plans Additional Layoffs Despite Recent Funding
News

Flexport Plans Additional Layoffs Despite Recent Funding

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024
How To Lvl Up Fast In Halo 4
GAMING

How To Lvl Up Fast In Halo 4

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024
How To Get Season Points In Halo Mcc
GAMING

How To Get Season Points In Halo Mcc

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024
How To Get Credits Fast In Halo Reach
GAMING

How To Get Credits Fast In Halo Reach

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024
How Does Halo Infinite Ranked Work
GAMING

How Does Halo Infinite Ranked Work

by Emalia Downey | 27 January 2024