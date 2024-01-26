Newsnews
News

Mercedes-Benz Source Code Exposed Due To Mistakenly Published Password

Written by: Letti Burwell | Published: 27 January 2024
mercedes-benz-source-code-exposed-due-to-mistakenly-published-password
News

Mercedes-Benz inadvertently revealed a significant amount of internal data after a private key was left online, providing unrestricted access to the company’s source code. The exposure was discovered by the cybersecurity company RedHunt Labs, which found a Mercedes employee’s authentication token in a public GitHub repository during a routine internet scan in January.

Key Takeaway

Mercedes-Benz inadvertently exposed its source code due to a mistakenly published password, potentially compromising sensitive internal information. The company has taken immediate steps to address the issue and prioritize the security of its systems.

Security Breach Details

Shubham Mittal, the co-founder and chief technology officer of RedHunt Labs, highlighted that the GitHub token allowed unmonitored access to Mercedes’s GitHub Enterprise Server, potentially enabling the download of the company’s private source code repositories. The exposed repositories contained sensitive information such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) keys, a Postgres database, and Mercedes source code. It remains unclear whether any customer data was included in the repositories.

Response from Mercedes-Benz

Upon being informed of the security issue, Mercedes-Benz promptly took action. The company’s spokesperson, Katja Liesenfeld, confirmed that the API token was revoked, and the public repository was immediately removed. Liesenfeld emphasized that the security of the organization, products, and services is a top priority for Mercedes-Benz. The company is conducting a thorough analysis of the incident and will implement remedial measures as necessary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025
News

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

by Maureen Sigman | 7 September 2023
Which Cars Have Wireless CarPlay
TECHNOLOGY

Which Cars Have Wireless CarPlay

by Maurizia Eliason | 21 August 2023
How To Connect To Mercedes Bluetooth
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect To Mercedes Bluetooth

by Shaun Delia | 21 August 2023
New Era Of Automated Driving: Mercedes’ Drive Pilot Takes The Wheel On LA Freeways
News

New Era Of Automated Driving: Mercedes’ Drive Pilot Takes The Wheel On LA Freeways

by Neely Arriola | 28 September 2023
Reviving A 50-Year-Old Battery Technology: Inlyte Energy Secures $8 Million In Seed Funding
News

Reviving A 50-Year-Old Battery Technology: Inlyte Energy Secures $8 Million In Seed Funding

by Cristine Dey | 27 October 2023
Deeproute.ai Expands Operations To Germany, Targeting European Carmakers
News

Deeproute.ai Expands Operations To Germany, Targeting European Carmakers

by Carlotta Lay | 6 September 2023
How Self-Driving Cars Work: A Detailed Explanation
TECH REVIEWS

How Self-Driving Cars Work: A Detailed Explanation

by Robotloginadm | 5 September 2019
Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard
News

Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023

Recent Stories

The Challenges Faced By Brex In The Fintech Industry
News

The Challenges Faced By Brex In The Fintech Industry

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024
Mercedes-Benz Source Code Exposed Due To Mistakenly Published Password
News

Mercedes-Benz Source Code Exposed Due To Mistakenly Published Password

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024
Microsoft Reveals Russian Hackers Targeted Other Organizations
News

Microsoft Reveals Russian Hackers Targeted Other Organizations

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024
Shazam Introduces New Feature To Identify Music In Apps While Wearing Headphones
News

Shazam Introduces New Feature To Identify Music In Apps While Wearing Headphones

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024
Apple’s New ‘Contingent Pricing’ Pilot Tests Aim To Retain App Store Developers Ahead Of DMA
News

Apple’s New ‘Contingent Pricing’ Pilot Tests Aim To Retain App Store Developers Ahead Of DMA

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024
Why Wont Halo Run On My Computer?
GAMING

Why Wont Halo Run On My Computer?

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024
Why Is Halo Infinite Crashing
GAMING

Why Is Halo Infinite Crashing

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024
The Surge Of Tech Layoffs In 2024: A Deep Dive Into The Data
News

The Surge Of Tech Layoffs In 2024: A Deep Dive Into The Data

by Letti Burwell | 27 January 2024