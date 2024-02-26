Stellantis CEO Talks Waymo, Rivian Staff Cuts, And The EV Market

Welcome to the latest update on the future of transportation. In a recent interview, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares shared insights on the company’s EV targets, its partnership with Waymo, and the status of upcoming electric vehicles. Let’s dive into the key highlights and other significant developments in the mobility industry this week.
Key Takeaway
The mobility industry continues to witness significant developments, from partnerships in autonomous driving to the evolving landscape of electric vehicles and micromobility services.
Stellantis’ Partnership with Waymo
- Stellantis remains committed to deploying commercial self-driving vans through a partnership with Waymo.
- CEO Carlos Tavares expressed the company’s intention to “deepen” the relationship with Waymo, signaling ongoing efforts in the autonomous vehicle space.
- Stay tuned for further updates on this partnership, with potential clarity expected by this summer.
EV Market Updates
- Rivian’s announcement of staff cuts reflects the ongoing challenges in the electric vehicle market, as companies navigate production targets and cost management.
- Mercedes-Benz’s foray into high-end real estate in Dubai and the potential expansion of “Mercedes-Benz Places” in the United States highlight the intersection of automotive and real estate industries.
- An intriguing development involving Cake, the Swedish e-motorbikes startup, and its bankruptcy protection, as a Florida-based retailer acquires its motorbikes and spare parts.
Deal of the Week and Other Notable Updates
- Cooltra’s acquisition of Cityscoot, a Paris-based micromobility service, underscores the industry’s consolidation amid economic challenges.
- Haomo.ai’s successful funding round and Robotic Research Autonomous Industries’ name change to Forterra reflect the dynamic landscape of autonomous driving and mobility startups.