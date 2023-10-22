Newsnews
Tesla Faces Challenges With Cybertruck, Convoy Collapses, And Rivian’s Victory At Rebelle

Written by: Breena Mccue | Published: 23 October 2023
In the world of electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla has been making headlines this week. The automaker recently reported its third-quarter earnings, and the results have caused concern among investors. Tesla’s gross margin for this period dropped to 17.9%, down from 25.1% in the same period last year, leading to a 44% decrease in profits. This, along with ongoing price cuts and a decline in solar deployments, has fueled speculation about dwindling demand for Tesla vehicles.

Key Takeaway

Tesla’s Q3 earnings reveal declining margins and profits, raising concerns about the demand for their vehicles. The Cybertruck’s release is imminent, but the company acknowledges the difficulties in scaling production.

Another development from Tesla is the long-awaited release of the Cybertruck. Initial deliveries are scheduled for the end of November, with an event planned at the Giga Texas factory. However, CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged the challenges of scaling up production for the unique electric pickup truck, stating that it will take 18 months before the Cybertruck becomes profitable. Musk even admitted that the company “dug its own grave with Cybertruck.”

While Tesla grapples with its challenges, Rivian has scored a notable win at the Rebelle Rally, a prestigious off-road and navigation competition. The event prohibits the use of GPS and other electronic devices, making it a true test of skill and vehicle capabilities. In this year’s rally, one of Rivian’s all-electric R1T pickups came out on top in the 4×4 class, marking the first time an electric vehicle has claimed victory in the competition.

On a different note, Convoy, a digital freight broker that disrupted the freight business, announced its abrupt closure due to what executives describe as a “massive freight recession.” This unexpected turn of events comes just 18 months after Convoy raised $260 million in funding, reaching a valuation of $3.8 billion. The collapse of Convoy serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by companies attempting to disrupt traditional industries.

As the EV market continues to evolve, it is clear that Tesla, Rivian, and other players are facing both opportunities and hurdles. With the Cybertruck’s release just around the corner and Rivian’s victory at the Rebelle Rally, the electrification of transportation is gaining momentum.

