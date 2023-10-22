Newsnews
News

Why Monday.com Chose To Build Its Own Database Instead Of Buying One

Written by: Darcey Corona | Published: 23 October 2023
why-monday-com-chose-to-build-its-own-database-instead-of-buying-one
News

Monday.com, a company that offers a highly flexible set of business tools, recently made the decision to build its own database instead of purchasing an existing one. This strategic move was driven by the company’s commitment to providing its customers with unparalleled flexibility and the ability to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Key Takeaway

Monday.com chose to build its own database to ensure unparalleled flexibility for its customers. By taking a layered approach with MondayDB, the company can meet unique requirements and accommodate future capabilities.

The Search for a Suitable Database

When Monday.com realized that the underlying database technology could not keep up with the evolving needs of its customers, it began looking for a replacement. Despite the plethora of off-the-shelf database options available, the company found that none of them could meet its unique requirements.

One of the main challenges was finding a database that could handle the unpredictable ways in which customers would utilize the building blocks of Monday.com’s business tools. The solution required a schemaless database that could adapt to any application created by customers. This led Monday.com to the decision of building its own database, with a twist.

The Unique Approach: MondayDB

Rather than creating a single database to accommodate all future capabilities, Monday.com opted for a layered approach. The company built MondayDB as the core database and integrated additional databases to handle specific tasks. This innovative solution provides the necessary flexibility and scalability required by Monday.com’s customers.

Although the new database has been in place since July, Monday.com is currently in the process of transitioning from the old database, which still exists as another layer in the company’s architecture. This phased approach ensures a smooth migration while maintaining the functionality of the existing system.

The Importance of Adaptability and Technical Debt

Monday.com’s decision to build its own database highlights the importance of adaptability in the fast-paced world of technology. Startups, in particular, often face unforeseen challenges as their products evolve and grow. At some point, it becomes necessary to address technical debt and embark on a new architectural journey to support future growth.

We spoke with Daniel Lereya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Monday.com, to understand the decision-making process behind building the new database and the challenges the company faced. Lereya emphasized that the key driver was the need to provide customers with a highly flexible and adaptable solution that aligns with Monday.com’s core values.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Is Monday Project Management Platform for Your Team?
TECH REVIEWS

Is Monday Project Management Platform for Your Team?

by Albert De Venecia | 2 January 2021
Is Scoro the Best Tool to Boost Your Work Productivity? (Review)
TECH REVIEWS

Is Scoro the Best Tool to Boost Your Work Productivity? (Review)

by Albert De Venecia | 26 April 2021
How Much Asana Cost
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Asana Cost

by Brittney Harrigan | 19 September 2023
Funny Things to Ask Alexa to Lighten Up Your Mood (Guide)
HOW TO

Funny Things to Ask Alexa to Lighten Up Your Mood (Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 21 November 2020
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals For Your Smart Home
TECH REVIEWS

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals For Your Smart Home

by Albert De Venecia | 22 November 2019
How Long To Learn PHP
TECHNOLOGY

How Long To Learn PHP

by Amandi Crawford | 30 August 2023
SteelSeries Apex 3: Budget Silent Gaming Keyboard Review
TECH REVIEWS

SteelSeries Apex 3: Budget Silent Gaming Keyboard Review

by Ireney | 1 March 2022
How To Write PHP Code
TECHNOLOGY

How To Write PHP Code

by Marlene Hardaway | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

Why Monday.com Chose To Build Its Own Database Instead Of Buying One
News

Why Monday.com Chose To Build Its Own Database Instead Of Buying One

by Darcey Corona | 23 October 2023
Plaid’s Potential IPO: A Promising Sign For Fintech?
News

Plaid’s Potential IPO: A Promising Sign For Fintech?

by Darcey Corona | 22 October 2023
How To Make Sony Bravia Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make Sony Bravia Smart TV

by Darcey Corona | 22 October 2023
What Does A Digital Projector Do
TECHNOLOGY

What Does A Digital Projector Do

by Darcey Corona | 22 October 2023
How To Delete App On Toshiba Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Delete App On Toshiba Smart TV

by Darcey Corona | 22 October 2023
How To Make My Projector Quieter
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make My Projector Quieter

by Darcey Corona | 22 October 2023
How To Connect Playstation To Projector
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Playstation To Projector

by Darcey Corona | 22 October 2023
What Projector For Golf Simulator
TECHNOLOGY

What Projector For Golf Simulator

by Darcey Corona | 22 October 2023