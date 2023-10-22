why-monday-com-chose-to-build-its-own-database-instead-of-buying-one

Monday.com, a company that offers a highly flexible set of business tools, recently made the decision to build its own database instead of purchasing an existing one. This strategic move was driven by the company’s commitment to providing its customers with unparalleled flexibility and the ability to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Key Takeaway Monday.com chose to build its own database to ensure unparalleled flexibility for its customers. By taking a layered approach with MondayDB, the company can meet unique requirements and accommodate future capabilities.

The Search for a Suitable Database

When Monday.com realized that the underlying database technology could not keep up with the evolving needs of its customers, it began looking for a replacement. Despite the plethora of off-the-shelf database options available, the company found that none of them could meet its unique requirements.

One of the main challenges was finding a database that could handle the unpredictable ways in which customers would utilize the building blocks of Monday.com’s business tools. The solution required a schemaless database that could adapt to any application created by customers. This led Monday.com to the decision of building its own database, with a twist.

The Unique Approach: MondayDB

Rather than creating a single database to accommodate all future capabilities, Monday.com opted for a layered approach. The company built MondayDB as the core database and integrated additional databases to handle specific tasks. This innovative solution provides the necessary flexibility and scalability required by Monday.com’s customers.

Although the new database has been in place since July, Monday.com is currently in the process of transitioning from the old database, which still exists as another layer in the company’s architecture. This phased approach ensures a smooth migration while maintaining the functionality of the existing system.

The Importance of Adaptability and Technical Debt

Monday.com’s decision to build its own database highlights the importance of adaptability in the fast-paced world of technology. Startups, in particular, often face unforeseen challenges as their products evolve and grow. At some point, it becomes necessary to address technical debt and embark on a new architectural journey to support future growth.

We spoke with Daniel Lereya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Monday.com, to understand the decision-making process behind building the new database and the challenges the company faced. Lereya emphasized that the key driver was the need to provide customers with a highly flexible and adaptable solution that aligns with Monday.com’s core values.