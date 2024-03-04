Newsnews
News

Waymo Receives Permit For Robotaxi Service, Fisker Announces Staff Cuts, And Apple Car Project Comes To A Halt

Written by: Shawnee Danielson | Published: 4 March 2024
waymo-receives-permit-for-robotaxi-service-fisker-announces-staff-cuts-and-apple-car-project-comes-to-a-halt
News

Welcome to the latest update on the future of transportation. This week, Waymo, the self-driving technology company, has been granted a critical permit to operate a commercial robotaxi service in several key areas in California. Meanwhile, electric vehicle startup Fisker is facing challenges and has announced staff cuts. Additionally, Apple’s ambitious car project has reportedly been discontinued. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway

Waymo has received a crucial permit to expand its robotaxi service, Fisker is undergoing workforce reductions, and Apple’s car project has come to a halt, reflecting the dynamic landscape of the transportation industry.

Waymo’s Robotaxi Permit Approval

The California Public Utilities Commission has approved Waymo’s application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula, and on San Francisco freeways. This significant development removes the final barrier for Waymo to offer rides for a fee in these expanded areas, including providing access to San Francisco International Airport.

Fisker’s Workforce Reduction

EV upstart Fisker has announced a 15% staff reduction as part of its transition to a new business model. The company is also seeking additional funding to navigate through its current challenges, including underperforming sales and quality issues. Reports suggest that Fisker is in talks with Nissan to collaborate on an electric pickup truck, which could potentially aid the company in its efforts to overcome its difficulties.

Apple Car Project Update

Apple’s highly anticipated autonomous electric car project has reportedly been halted, with the company likely cutting hundreds of employees from the team. The project’s cancellation has led to a shift of some employees to other areas within Apple, while others may face reassignment or potential layoffs. This marks a significant turn of events for Apple’s ambitious venture into the automotive industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit Suspended By California DMV
News

Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit Suspended By California DMV

by Shawnee Danielson | 25 October 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Linnet Chan | 13 November 2023
Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023
News

Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023

by Magdaia Gann | 9 October 2023
Cruise Suspends Driverless Operations In Multiple Markets
News

Cruise Suspends Driverless Operations In Multiple Markets

by Anatola Sandy | 30 October 2023
Waymo To Begin Testing Driverless Passenger Vehicles On Phoenix Highways
News

Waymo To Begin Testing Driverless Passenger Vehicles On Phoenix Highways

by Queenie Samples | 9 January 2024
California’s Robotaxi Opposition Joins Forces To Advocate For Responsible AV Legislation
News

California’s Robotaxi Opposition Joins Forces To Advocate For Responsible AV Legislation

by Cacilia Atwater | 28 October 2023
Waymo Expands In San Francisco, While Cruise Faces Challenges
News

Waymo Expands In San Francisco, While Cruise Faces Challenges

by Sherilyn Beall | 10 October 2023
Cruise Pauses All Driverless Robotaxi Operations To ‘Rebuild Public Trust’
News

Cruise Pauses All Driverless Robotaxi Operations To ‘Rebuild Public Trust’

by Joscelin Harder | 27 October 2023

Recent Stories

When Is Ultimate Tots FIFA 22
GAMING

When Is Ultimate Tots FIFA 22

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024
When Are Tots Coming Out FIFA 22
GAMING

When Are Tots Coming Out FIFA 22

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024
Waymo Receives Permit For Robotaxi Service, Fisker Announces Staff Cuts, And Apple Car Project Comes To A Halt
News

Waymo Receives Permit For Robotaxi Service, Fisker Announces Staff Cuts, And Apple Car Project Comes To A Halt

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024
Who Is The Tallest Goalkeeper In FIFA 22
GAMING

Who Is The Tallest Goalkeeper In FIFA 22

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024
How To Get Traits FIFA 22 Career Mode
GAMING

How To Get Traits FIFA 22 Career Mode

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024
How To Get Leadership Trait FIFA 22 Player Career Mode
GAMING

How To Get Leadership Trait FIFA 22 Player Career Mode

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024
What Country Is Dortmund In FIFA 22
GAMING

What Country Is Dortmund In FIFA 22

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024
What Team Is Haaland In FIFA 22
GAMING

What Team Is Haaland In FIFA 22

by Shawnee Danielson | 4 March 2024