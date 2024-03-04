Waymo Receives Permit For Robotaxi Service, Fisker Announces Staff Cuts, And Apple Car Project Comes To A Halt

Welcome to the latest update on the future of transportation. This week, Waymo, the self-driving technology company, has been granted a critical permit to operate a commercial robotaxi service in several key areas in California. Meanwhile, electric vehicle startup Fisker is facing challenges and has announced staff cuts. Additionally, Apple’s ambitious car project has reportedly been discontinued. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway Waymo has received a crucial permit to expand its robotaxi service, Fisker is undergoing workforce reductions, and Apple’s car project has come to a halt, reflecting the dynamic landscape of the transportation industry.

Waymo’s Robotaxi Permit Approval

The California Public Utilities Commission has approved Waymo’s application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula, and on San Francisco freeways. This significant development removes the final barrier for Waymo to offer rides for a fee in these expanded areas, including providing access to San Francisco International Airport.

Fisker’s Workforce Reduction

EV upstart Fisker has announced a 15% staff reduction as part of its transition to a new business model. The company is also seeking additional funding to navigate through its current challenges, including underperforming sales and quality issues. Reports suggest that Fisker is in talks with Nissan to collaborate on an electric pickup truck, which could potentially aid the company in its efforts to overcome its difficulties.

Apple Car Project Update

Apple’s highly anticipated autonomous electric car project has reportedly been halted, with the company likely cutting hundreds of employees from the team. The project’s cancellation has led to a shift of some employees to other areas within Apple, while others may face reassignment or potential layoffs. This marks a significant turn of events for Apple’s ambitious venture into the automotive industry.