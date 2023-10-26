Newsnews
News

Waymo Teams Up With Uber To Launch Driverless Vehicles In Phoenix

Written by: Thomasina Mohan | Published: 27 October 2023
waymo-teams-up-with-uber-to-launch-driverless-vehicles-in-phoenix
News

Uber users in the Phoenix area can now experience the future of transportation as they can now hail a Waymo driverless vehicle through the Uber app. This exciting joint service between the two companies was announced today, marking a milestone in autonomous transportation.

Key Takeaway

Uber users in Phoenix can now book rides in Waymo driverless vehicles through the Uber app or by using the Waymo One app. Waymo’s expansion into the Uber platform further solidifies the advancements in autonomous transportation and highlights the growing importance of driverless technology.

How it Works

To avail this service, Uber users can simply book a ride through the app by selecting options such as UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric. Once the ride is confirmed, users will be matched with a Waymo vehicle, provided it is available. Alternatively, users can also directly call a Waymo Driver using the Waymo One app, which is accessible to the public in Metro Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and soon, Austin, Texas.

It is worth noting that Waymo has been operating in Arizona for a while. The company introduced Waymo One, its driverless car service, in Chandler, Arizona five years ago. Initially, these vehicles had safety operators behind the wheel, but in subsequent years, Waymo transitioned to fully driverless vehicles. Today, the Metro Phoenix region is Waymo’s largest service area, providing an impressive 10,000 weekly rides and serving 1,000 riders per week from Phoenix’s airport SkyTrain locations.

Competition and Safety

This launch comes at an interesting time, as Waymo’s direct competitor, Cruise, recently faced setbacks in California. The DMV suspended Cruise’s robotaxi permit after the company allegedly withheld video footage from an ongoing investigation. The incident, which involved a pedestrian initially being hit by a human-driven car and then becoming trapped under a Cruise robotaxi, raised concerns about safety and transparency.

In light of this, both Waymo and Uber emphasized the safety of their autonomous vehicle technology in today’s announcement. They noted that “Not all autonomous vehicle companies are the same. As our service grows, evidence is also growing that the Waymo Driver operates safely at scale.” This statement serves as a subtle dig at Cruise and highlights the confidence Waymo has in its driverless technology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On
TECH REVIEWS

10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On

by Joseph | 13 September 2019
A New Era Of Autonomous Trucking: Waabi And Uber Freight Join Forces
News

A New Era Of Autonomous Trucking: Waabi And Uber Freight Join Forces

by Alyssa Tudor | 21 September 2023
Cruise Launches Robotaxi Service In Houston, Expands Amidst Criticism In San Francisco
News

Cruise Launches Robotaxi Service In Houston, Expands Amidst Criticism In San Francisco

by Misty Gaskins | 13 October 2023
San Francisco Calls For Reevaluation Of Cruise And Waymo Robotaxi Expansion Hearing
News

San Francisco Calls For Reevaluation Of Cruise And Waymo Robotaxi Expansion Hearing

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 September 2023
What Is Drone Car
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Drone Car

by Ayn Fagan | 18 October 2023
Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit Suspended By California DMV
News

Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit Suspended By California DMV

by Flori Styles | 25 October 2023
10 Robotics Companies You Should Know About
Robotics

10 Robotics Companies You Should Know About

by Robotloginadm | 17 September 2019
Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023
News

Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023

by Glen Dunne | 9 October 2023

Recent Stories

10 Best VR Headset For Playstation 4 For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best VR Headset For Playstation 4 For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023
8 Amazing VR Headset For Kids For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing VR Headset For Kids For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023
14 Amazing VR Smartphone Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing VR Smartphone Headset For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023
8 Best VR Headset Playstation 4 For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best VR Headset Playstation 4 For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023
11 Best 3D VR Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best 3D VR Headset For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023
10 Best VR Headset Controller For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best VR Headset Controller For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023
14 Amazing Samsung Galaxy S5 VR Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Samsung Galaxy S5 VR Headset For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023
11 Amazing VR Headset For iPhone 6 Plus For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing VR Headset For iPhone 6 Plus For 2023

by Thomasina Mohan | 27 October 2023